* European, U.S. bond yields tap multi-month highs
* U.S. dollar strength pressures gold price
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 Gold extended losses into
a second day on Thursday as a firm dollar and early strength in
bond yields dented its investment appeal, and weighed also by
uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,182.31 an ounce
by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), holding below the key $1,200 level
for a fifth day. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled down $8.10 at $1,182.20 an ounce.
"Higher real yields rising are the more dominant factor of
gold weakness at the moment," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele
said.
Gold has been trading in a relatively narrow trading range
of around $80 an ounce between $1,142 and $1,224 since
mid-February, compared to a range of around $150 in January.
Bond yields in Europe and the United States have been rising
as deflation fears ease on recovering oil prices and in
anticipation of an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal
Reserve later this year.
As gold pays no interest, the rise in returns from U.S.
bonds and other markets is seen as negative for the metal.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high on
Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
rose to a five-month high on Thursday but turned lower late in
the session.
One U.S. trader said the firm dollar helped to keep
pressure on gold prices.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen warned that low long-term U.S.
interest rates could rise as the Fed normalizes its policy,
causing disruption across the financial system.
"Yellen's comments that bond yields could see a sharp jump
continued to weigh on gold," ANZ said in a note.
Gold failed to capitalize on disappointing U.S. economic
reports and lower equities, raising concerns about possible
further declines, traders said.
Investors are focused on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls for
April for a clearer picture of the health of the economy.
"Gold continues to fail ahead of tomorrow's payrolls data,"
said Steve Scacalossi, director and head of sales for TD
Securities' Global Metals, in a market note.
"Technically it is making lower highs each day and
resistance is coming in around $1,193."
Strong data could prompt the Fed to soon hike rates, a move
that could hurt demand for non-interest-paying gold.
Silver fell 1.3 percent to $16.29 an ounce. Platinum
dropped 1.1 percent to $1,129 an ounce, while palladium
was down 1.3 percent at $779 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and David Evans)