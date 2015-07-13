MANILA, July 13 Gold edged lower on Monday,
dragged down by the euro after a weekend emergency summit to
tackle Greece's debt crisis yielded no deal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,162 an ounce by
0038 GMT, after falling for a third straight week.
* U.S. gold for August delivery gained 0.3 percent
to 1,161.10 an ounce.
* Euro zone leaders argued with near-bankrupt Greece at an
emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this
week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial
rescue to keep it in the European currency area.
* But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is the
biggest contributor to euro zone bailouts, said the conditions
were not yet right to start negotiations, sounding cautious in
deference to mounting opposition at home to more aid for Greece.
* Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said she expects the
Fed to raise interest rates at some point this year, but cited
her concerns that U.S. labor markets remain weak and that more
workers could be encouraged back into the job market with
stronger growth.
* Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold,
silver and copper futures and options at the fastest pace in at
least a year in the week to July 7, at the height of the
commodities market's biggest rout in years, data on Friday
showed.
* Physical demand for gold remained tepid last week as
prospective investors in China chased bargains in equities after
a market selloff, while those in India delayed purchases.
* Operators of the new precious metals benchmarks,
historically run from London, face a challenge to ensure they
not only remain relevant globally but are also profitable just
as Shanghai is gearing up to launch a rival gold benchmark of
its own.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slipped in Asia while top-rated bonds caught a
safe-haven bid as the Greek debt crisis seemed set to rumble on
for yet another week while a key reading on economic growth
loomed for Chinese markets.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data June
1800 U.S. Federal budget June
