* Greece to negotiate third bailout
* Yellen says expects rate rise this year
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 Gold slipped 1 percent
on Monday as the dollar rose against the euro after leaders
struck a deal to negotiate a Greek bailout, while signals the
U.S. Federal Reserve was still on track to raise rates this year
also weighed.
Greece won conditional agreement to receive a possible $95
billion over three years.
Spot gold fell to a session low of $1,150.78 an ounce
earlier and was down 0.6 percent at $1,156.42 an ounce by 2:42
p.m. EDT (1842 GMT), after posting three straight weekly
declines.
U.S. gold for August delivery fell 0.2 percent to
settle at $1,155.40 an ounce.
"Now that a bailout deal has been struck, investors may move
back into riskier assets such as equities which could see the
precious metal fall further out of favor," said Fawad Razaqzada,
technical analyst for Forex.com.
Gold, typically viewed as an alternative investment in times
of financial and economic uncertainty, had not seen significant
retail buying as a result of the Greek crisis, due generally to
a robust dollar and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates,
which would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.
"Gold has failed to perform throughout the crisis, while the
expectation for a rate hike in the U.S. has gone on for so long
that the gold price is now close to the cost of production,"
bullion broker Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman said.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent against a basket of
currencies, while global shares rose, further diminishing
investor appetite for assets perceived as safer, such as gold.
Also a drag on gold were signals from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday that the U.S. central bank is on course
to raise interest rates within the year, though labor markets
remained weak.
"We are 50/50 between a rate hike in September and one in
December and that's part of the reason we are seeing gold
falling towards $1,100 in the fourth quarter," Deutsche Bank
analyst Michael Lewis said.
Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold and
silver futures and options, data showed late Friday.
Physical demand for gold was tepid last week as prospective
investors in China chased bargains in equities after a market
selloff, while those in India delayed purchases.
Silver dropped 0.9 percent to $15.45 an ounce,
palladium rose 1 percent to $655.25 an ounce and platinum
rose 0.3 percent to $1,031.75 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing
by David Evans, David Clarke and Marguerita Choy)