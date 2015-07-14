* Dollar strengthens versus yen and euro
* Yellen to testify before Congress on Wednesday, Thursday
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 14 Gold stretched losses from the
previous session on Tuesday as the dollar gained on expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve was on course to increase interest
rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen may provide more signals of a looming
rate hike at her semiannual testimony to Congress on Wednesday
and Thursday, shifting global focus to the U.S. central bank
from Greece which agreed to talks on an 86-billion-euro bailout
in exchange for pledging tough reforms.
Investors are now waiting for what Yellen would say in her
testimony even as a U.S. rate hike is "pretty much written on
the wall", said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group.
"It's probably a one-time rate increase this year and
probably in September and we may see gold falling to $1,080 when
that happens."
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,154.08 an ounce
by 0612 GMT, after dropping as much as 1.1 percent on Monday.
Yellen said on Friday the U.S. central bank was on course to
raise interest rates at some point later this year, the first
hike in nearly a decade, though labour markets remained weak.
Investors tend to shun gold, which doesn't pay interest,
when market expectations point to U.S. interest rates rising.
The metal is not far above a four-month low of $1,146.75 hit
last week, with its safe-haven draw also not working despite the
recent equities rout in China and the Greek debt crisis.
"Where once we felt that gold was being extremely sticky
around the $1,200 level, that level of fluctuation has since
been shifted substantially downwards," Phillip Futures analyst
Howie Lee said in a note.
Amid waning interest in gold as an investment, Lee said he
now sees resistance for gold at $1,165.
In Greece, the terms imposed by international lenders led by
Germany in all-night talks at an emergency summit obliged Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to abandon promises of ending austerity.
Economic growth in top gold consumer China is forecast to be
the weakest since the global financial crisis in the second
quarter, with a Reuters poll of 52 economists showing annual GDP
expansion of 6.9 percent. The data will be released on
Wednesday.
U.S. gold for August delivery was off 0.1 percent at
$1,153.90 an ounce. Spot silver slipped 0.9 percent to
$15.36 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2 percent to $1,029.49
an ounce and palladium dropped 0.4 percent to $654.22.
