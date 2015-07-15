MANILA, July 15 Gold was locked in a tight range
early on Wednesday as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's congressional testimony for more clues on the
timing of a U.S. interest rate increase this year.
Yellen said last week that the Fed is on course to lift
rates at some point this year, but an unexpected drop in U.S.
retail sales in June renewed concerns the world's top economy
may be slowing again.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.76 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after two days of modest losses.
* A looming U.S. rate hike boosts the dollar, putting
dollar-priced assets such as gold out of favour as they become
more costly for buyers holding other currencies.
* U.S. gold for August delivery was up 0.1 percent
at $1,155 an ounce.
* U.S. retail sales slipped 0.3 percent last month, the
weakest reading since February, after May's downwardly revised
1.0 percent increase.
* The data came ahead of Yellen's semiannual testimony on
monetary policy to the U.S. House of Representatives later on
Wednesday at which she is likely to reiterate that it will be
appropriate to raise interest rates later this year, a point she
again made in a speech last week.
* Before Yellen's testimony, top gold consumer China will
release second-quarter gross domestic product data. The world's
No. 2 economy is forecast to have grown by 6.9 percent in
April-June, its slowest pace in six years.
* An International Monetary Fund study showed that Greece
needs far more debt relief than European governments have been
willing to contemplate so far, as fractious parties in Athens
prepared to vote on a sweeping austerity package demanded by
their lenders.
* ICE Benchmark Administration said it would scrap a market
convention dating back to 1919 that adds a "seller's premium" to
its gold benchmark price for settlement purposes from January
2016.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union will return to wage talks with gold producers after
walking out last week, its chief negotiator said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks inched higher, taking their cue from Wall
Street ahead of key events including Chinese economic data, a
Bank of Japan policy decision and Yellen's congressional
testimony.
* Sterling was broadly higher after the Bank of England put
the prospect of an interest rate hike front and centre.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD(GMT)
0200 China Gross domestic product Q2
0200 China Industrial output June
0200 China Retail sales June
0200 China Urban investment June
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July
1315 U.S. Industrial output June
1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers
seminannual testimony on monetary policy before the
House Financial Services Committee
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)