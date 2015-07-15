* Fed Chair Yellen says labor market expected to improve
* European stocks steady ahead of Greek vote
* Silver prices fall nearly 2 percent
* COMING UP: Yellen to give testimony on Thursday
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 Gold prices fell to
four-month lows on Wednesday, extending losses for a third
session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S.
central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year.
In testimony prepared for the U.S. House of Representatives'
Financial Services Committee, Yellen said the labor market is
expected to improve steadily, and that turmoil abroad is
unlikely to throw the U.S. economy off track.
That knocked gold to a low of $1,143.43 an ounce, its
weakest since mid-March.
"Impending rate hikes, reiterated by Yellen lately in the
midst of the global deflationary environment, noting yesterday's
disappointing retail sales, appears to be a primary pressure
factor on gold," said Mike McGlone, director of research for ETF
Securities in New York.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,148.51 an ounce
at 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down 0.5 percent at $1,147.40 an ounce.
U.S. stock prices held steady, while the dollar rose
0.6 percent against a basket of currencies, pressuring gold,
which is priced in the dollar.
"Yellen confirming that the Fed will raise interest rates
later this year is nothing new, but nevertheless this helped the
dollar to appreciate, which is weighing on the gold price,"
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
"We've also had better-than-expected economic data out of
the United States, both before and after Yellen's words, so that
is also supporting the dollar."
Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices rose
more than expected in June, and that factory activity rebounded
in New York state this month.
Yellen was scheduled to deliver her second day of testimony
on Thursday, this time to the Senate Banking Committee.
European shares steadied at three-week highs, with investors
focusing on a crucial vote in Greece over a proposed bailout
package to save the country from bankruptcy.
"Greece developments have not had a bullish impact on gold
but further glitches in the Greek debt relief process could lend
modest support to prices," HSBC said in a note.
The value of New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell as low as $109.58 per
share on Wednesday, the lowest since March 2010.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.5
percent at $15.12 an ounce, platinum was down 0.5 percent
at $1,018.49 an ounce and palladium was up 1.4 percent at
$640.75 an ounce.
