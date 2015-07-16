* Gold falls for fourth session in a row
MANILA, July 16 Gold hovered near its lowest
level since March on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen reiterated that a U.S. interest rate increase is likely
this year, buoying the dollar at bullion's expense.
Yellen said the U.S. central bank remains on course to raise
interest rates this year, with labour markets expected to
steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to throw the U.S.
economy off track.
Yellen's comments were in line with her recent remarks along
with the most recent policy statement by the Federal Open Market
Committee, which will meet next on July 28-29. Yellen is
expected to repeat those comments when she testifies before the
Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,146.38 an ounce
by 0608 GMT, close to Wednesday's trough of $1,143.43, its
weakest since March 17.
A potential U.S. rate hike has been discussed in financial
markets as early as 2013, and gold has already fallen as a
consequence, said HSBC analyst James Steel.
"This leads us to conclude that most of gold's declines
based on a rate rise have already occurred, and that gold's
reaction to the rate hike - whenever it comes - and subsequent
hikes, may be muted or short-lived," Steel said in a note.
"This reinforces our view that gold prices are likely to
stay above $1,100/oz although they may remain weak due to
momentum selling near term."
A looming U.S. rate hike boosts the dollar, making
dollar-priced assets such as gold more expensive for buyers
holding other currencies.
U.S. gold for August delivery eased 0.1 percent to
$1,145.90 an ounce. Spot silver dropped 0.2 percent while
platinum eased 0.5 percent and palladium slipped
0.7 percent.
There was more evidence of U.S. economic growth improving,
with industrial production rebounding last month and factory
activity in New York state picking up in July.
Premiums for physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
picked up slightly to $2-$4 an ounce over spot, although
analysts say a slowing economy could cap demand from China, the
world's top gold consumer.
Gold imports by No. 2 consumer India dropped 37 percent in
June from a year earlier to $1.96 billion, the country's trade
ministry said on Wednesday.
