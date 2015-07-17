MANILA, July 17 Gold held near its lowest level
in eight months on Friday and is set to extend its losing run to
a fourth week, pressured by expectations that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,143.96 an ounce
by 0043 GMT, not far above Thursday's trough of $1,142.10, its
lowest since November 2014. Gold has lost nearly 2 percent for
the week.
* U.S. gold for August delivery was also steady at
$1,142.90 an ounce.
* Bullion took a hit this week after Federal Reserve Chair
Yellen told Congress that the U.S. central bank is on track to
lift interest rates this year if the U.S. economy expands as
expected.
* The dollar climbed to a seven-week high versus a basket of
currencies, dragging down gold.
* Indicating underlying momentum in the U.S. economy, the
number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week and confidence among
homebuilders was at more than a 9-1/2-year high in July.
* Yellen said on Thursday she was open to raising a
threshold for determining a bank's systemic importance and
indicated that U.S. lenders had made progress in their
submissions of so-called living will plans this month.
* Europe moved to re-open funding to Greece's stricken
economy after the parliament in Athens approved a new bailout
programme in a fractious vote that left the government without a
majority.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slipped 0.2 percent to 707.88
tonnes on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares opened higher, aided by a higher Wall Street
and eased tensions over Greece, while the dollar extended gains
versus the euro and yen as economic indicators bolstered
expectations for a U.S. rate hike by year-end.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Consumer prices June
1230 U.S. Housing starts June
1230 U.S. Building permits June
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)