MANILA Aug 25 Gold steadied below a seven-week high early on Tuesday as the dollar regained some lost ground versus a basket of currencies while investors waited to see if there would be a second day sell-off in Chinese stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was off 0.1 percent at $1,153.56 an ounce by 0035 GMT. The precious metal closed lower on Monday after a five-day rally that lifted it to $1,168.40 on Friday, its loftiest since July 7.

* U.S. gold for December delivery was flat at $1,153.50 an ounce.

* Asian stocks looked vulnerable to another sell-off, with investors gripped by fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy, the world's most important growth engine.

* Japan's Nikkei index fell 3.8 percent to six-month lows while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit fresh three-year lows.

* That bodes well for gold, with increased uncertainty likely to lift investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

* Gold was among the least bruised by Monday's sell off, dropping half a percent versus a 6 percent slide in Brent crude and a 2 percent decline in copper.

* A near-9 percent dive in China shares sent world stocks and commodity prices tumbling on Monday.

* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin raising rates "sometime this year," but that the steep drop in oil prices clouds the inflation outlook. Two weeks ago, Lockhart said he was "very disposed" to a rate hike in September.

* A dollar slump and a China-fuelled rout in equities and industrial commodities has propelled gold to seven-week highs, but bulls are still wary of a wholesale plunge into the market.

* Spot palladium extended losses, falling 2.1 percent to $558.75 an ounce, its lowest since July 2012.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies after tumbling nearly percent on Monday in its deepest retreat since 2011.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jun

1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jun

1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Aug

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug

1400 U.S. New home sales Jul

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)