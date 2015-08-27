* U.S. growth faster than first thought in Q2
* Silver jumps on bargain-hunting
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 27 Gold eased on Thursday,
headed for its biggest weekly rout since March, as upbeat U.S.
growth and jobs data drove up stocks and the dollar, though
uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. rate rise held losses in
check.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,122.86 an ounce
at 1829 GMT (2:29 p.m. EST) after seeing its biggest down day in
five weeks on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for December
delivery finished down $2 an ounce at $1,122.60.
This week's slide in gold prices has eroded nearly all of
last week's gains.
U.S. stocks soared and the dollar rose after data showed the
U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second
quarter and jobless claims fell more than expected last week.
European stocks extended gains to 3.4 percent.
"The data came in above expectations, and it's really going
to be down to the wire for the rate hike," ING commodities
analyst Hamza Khan said. "It's not making the picture for gold
any clearer."
A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said the case for an
interest rate increase next month seemed "less compelling" than
it was a few weeks ago.
"We're seeing some stability return to equities markets,
that's pressuring gold," said Phillip Streible, senior market
strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.
Gold tends to benefit from ultra-low rates, which cut the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting
the dollar.
Bullion is still up nearly 5 percent from July's 5-1/2 year
low of $1,077, but has given up nearly 4 percent since touching
a seven-week peak of $1,168.40 last week, hurt by a rebound in
the dollar and other assets.
Silver was up 2.2 percent at $14.42, rallying after
the previous day's drop to a 6-year low stoked bargain-hunting.
Palladium was up 5.3 percent at $560.50 an ounce after
setting a five-year low on Wednesday. Platinum was up 1.5
percent to $992 an ounce.
"Positioning on Nymex suggests that weakness had initially
been driven by aggressive shorts while exchange-traded fund
liquidations added to the pressure," UBS said in a note.
"With the exception of gold, palladium now has the leanest
positioning within the precious metals complex. This suggests
that while sentiment remains frail and charts continue to look
worrisome, the market may now be nearing a bottom."
