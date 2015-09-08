SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold steadied on Tuesday after
a four-day losing streak, but the metal wasn't too far from a
2-1/2-week low as it struggled to find direction amid
uncertainty over a looming U.S interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,120.61 an
ounce by 0048 GMT. It slid to $1,116.20 on Monday, its lowest
since Aug. 19.
* U.S. gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,120.10.
* Investors had been awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs report to
gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether it would
prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates at its policy meet
later this month. But the data failed to provide adequate
clarity regarding a Fed move amid volatility in financial
markets.
* Bullion traders have said gold will likely be under
pressure until the Fed policy meet on Sept. 16-17 due to
persistent uncertainty. Gold prices have been dented this year
by expectations the Fed will hike rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
* Gold has failed to find a strong safe-haven bid despite
the recent weakness in stocks due to worries over the Chinese
economy. It has also failed to pick up cues from trading
activity in the dollar, showing that gold is struggling to find
direction outside of U.S. monetary policy.
* In other industry news, the value of China's gold reserves
stood at $61.8 billion at the end of August, up from $59.24
billion at the end of July, the People's Bank of China said on
its website.
* The economic crisis in Russia has persuaded a co-owner of
Polyus Gold to consider a $5.4 billion buyout, which
could end the top Russian gold producer's premium listing in
London after just three years, say three sources close to the
possible deal.
* The South African Reserve Bank said on Monday there were
no talks among central bankers about upgrading platinum's status
to a recognized reserve asset and past studies on the issue it
had taken did not support the notion.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up against the yen early on Tuesday, as
the prior session's gains in European and Tokyo equities
tempered demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
* Asian shares edged higher and U.S. stock futures jumped
following the lead of European stocks overnight, but investors
were cautious ahead of China data which could give more clues on
the health of the world's second-largest economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data for August
0600 Germany Import/Exports for July
0900 Eurozone Revised Q2 GDP
PRICES AT 0048 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1120.61 1.51 0.13
Spot silver 14.51 -0.04 -0.27
Spot platinum 986.5 3 0.31
Spot palladium 580.65 5.4 0.94
Comex gold 1120.1 -1.3 -0.12
Comex silver 14.53 -0.019 -0.13
Euro 1.1167
DXY 96.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)