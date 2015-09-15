SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Gold steadied above a one-month low on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines, awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook this week on U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,107.71 an ounce by 0035 GMT, just above a one-month low of $1,098.35 reached last week. * U.S. gold was trading at $1,107.20. * Investors are waiting for a statement from the Fed on Thursday, following a two-day policy meet, to see whether the U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade. * The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent. * Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. * Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at its September meeting have eased recently due to concerns over slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial markets. * Pacific Investment Management Co, one of the world's largest asset managers and advised by former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, puts a "below 50 percent chance" the Fed will raise short-term interest rates this week, Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn told Reuters on Monday. * A small majority of forecasters are sticking to their guns and predicting the Fed will pull the trigger this week. * Traders were also awaiting the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting later this session, as well as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting speech. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the dollar inched higher on Tuesday but caution reigned after Wall Street skidded as investors awaited this week's Fed policy decision. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 0900 Euro zone Employment Q2 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug 1400 U.S. Business inventories Jul PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1107.71 -0.69 -0.06 Spot silver 14.385 -0.025 -0.17 Spot platinum 956.9 4.4 0.46 Spot palladium 585.55 -0.45 -0.08 Comex gold 1107.2 -0.5 -0.05 Comex silver 14.39 0.027 0.19 Euro 1.1303 DXY 95.355 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)