SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Gold steadied above a
one-month low on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines,
awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook this week on U.S.
interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,107.71 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, just above a one-month low of $1,098.35 reached
last week.
* U.S. gold was trading at $1,107.20.
* Investors are waiting for a statement from the Fed on
Thursday, following a two-day policy meet, to see whether the
U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time in nearly
a decade.
* The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed
on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent.
* Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion, while boosting the dollar.
* Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at its
September meeting have eased recently due to concerns over
slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial
markets.
* Pacific Investment Management Co, one of the world's
largest asset managers and advised by former Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke, puts a "below 50 percent chance" the Fed will raise
short-term interest rates this week, Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn told Reuters on Monday.
* A small majority of forecasters are sticking to their guns
and predicting the Fed will pull the trigger this week.
* Traders were also awaiting the outcome of the Bank of
Japan's two-day policy meeting later this session, as well as
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting speech.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar inched higher on Tuesday but
caution reigned after Wall Street skidded as investors awaited
this week's Fed policy decision.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep
0900 Euro zone Employment Q2
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep
1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug
1400 U.S. Business inventories Jul
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1107.71 -0.69 -0.06
Spot silver 14.385 -0.025 -0.17
Spot platinum 956.9 4.4 0.46
Spot palladium 585.55 -0.45 -0.08
Comex gold 1107.2 -0.5 -0.05
Comex silver 14.39 0.027 0.19
Euro 1.1303
DXY 95.355
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)