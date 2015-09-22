* Gold extends losses after Monday's 0.5 pct drop
* Shares tumble; oil, metals fall
* Platinum slides to 6-1/2 year low at $929.50/oz
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 Gold fell 1 percent on
Tuesday, pressured as the dollar strengthened on renewed
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Weakness in other commodities also weighed on gold, which
rallied last week after the Fed left rates at ultra-low levels,
keeping a lid on the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion. Gold failed to maintain those gains after a Fed
official emphasized that a rise had only been postponed.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,125.22 an ounce
at 3:17 p.m. EDT (1917 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down 0.7 percent at $1,124.80 an
ounce.
Platinum slid the most among precious metals, down more than
3 percent to a 6-1/2-year low. Some traders cited news that the
falsification of Volkswagen AG U.S. vehicle emission
tests could affect 11 million of its cars worldwide. Platinum is
used in diesel catalysts.
Platinum was down 3.4 percent at $932.75 an ounce,
after falling to its lowest since January 2009 at $929.50.
"It is a risk-off day with capital moving to bond markets as
opposed to holding commodities or equities for the moment," said
Bill Wosnack, a broker for Atlantic Floor Group in New York.
Commodity prices fell to two-week lows, stocks fell sharply
and bond yields declined. Gold was not viewed as a safe-haven
asset, but was pressured as the U.S. dollar rose to an
almost two-week high.
Dan Heckman, senior investment consultant for U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Kansas City, said gold was pressured by "a
stronger dollar based on the belief that the Fed will raise
rates still this year, possibly as soon as October, and a lot of
criticism of the Fed not raising the Fed funds rate."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that
last week's decision was largely a "risk management" exercise,
and he still expects an increase this year. St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said the central bank could lift rates
at its October meeting.
"We're still in a situation where investors are going to
wait and see when a hike will happen," Capital Economics analyst
Simona Gambarini said.
Spot palladium was down 0.6 percent at $607.47 an
ounce and silver down 2.6 percent at $14.77 an ounce.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Shares, said its holdings fell for the fist time in
nearly two weeks on Monday.
