* Gold gives back some of sharp overnight gains * But eyes weekly climb of nearly 1 pct * Dollar index rises after Yellen comments * Platinum on track for biggest weekly drop since mid-July (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Gold dropped from its highest in a month on Friday as the dollar rallied on an assurance from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank would begin raising rates this year. Spot gold had fallen 0.5 percent to $1,147.40 an ounce by 0642 GMT, below a one-month high of $1,156.30 reached on Thursday. Bullion, which gained 2 percent in the previous session in its biggest daily jump in eight months, was on track to post its second straight weekly gain. But the metal came under pressure after Yellen said late on Thursday that she and other Fed policymakers do not expect recent global economic and financial market developments to significantly affect the Fed's policy and that it would hike rates this year. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar. "Gold is taking cues from the dollar. Yellen's comments that the Fed will raise rates this year are not very positive for gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers Ltd in Hong Kong. "There is also some profit-taking after the big overnight jump in prices," he said. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after Yellen's remarks, which come after a delay in a long-anticipated rate hike last week. News of inflows into gold-backed funds and purchases by central banks provided some support for gold. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw a third straight day of inflows. The fund's holdings rose 3.87 tonnes to 680.27 tonnes on Thursday. Russia and Kazakhstan raised their gold holdings for a sixth straight month in August, while Jordan and the United Arab Emirates both bolstered their reserves in July, according to International Monetary Fund data. Among other precious metals, platinum slid for a fifth session out of six on fears that demand from the auto sector, where the metal is used in diesel catalysts, could take a hit following the Volkswagen emissions scandal. The metal, which fell to a 6-1/2-year low earlier on Wednesday, was on track for its biggest weekly drop since mid-July. Palladium, which is used in gasoline autocatalysts, rose sharply this week on expectations that consumers could move away from diesel cars to gasoline vehicles. With a near 8-percent jump this week, palladium was poised for its biggest weekly rise since March 2013. PRICES AT 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1147.4 -6.22 -0.54 Spot silver 15.065 -0.055 -0.36 Spot platinum 948 -4.5 -0.47 Spot palladium 650.5 -3 -0.46 Comex gold 1146.9 -6.9 -0.6 Comex silver 15.085 -0.045 -0.3 Euro 1.1164 DXY 96.311 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)