* Gold gives back some of sharp overnight gains
* But eyes weekly climb of nearly 1 pct
* Dollar index rises after Yellen comments
* Platinum on track for biggest weekly drop since mid-July
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Gold dropped from its highest
in a month on Friday as the dollar rallied on an assurance from
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank
would begin raising rates this year.
Spot gold had fallen 0.5 percent to $1,147.40 an
ounce by 0642 GMT, below a one-month high of $1,156.30 reached
on Thursday. Bullion, which gained 2 percent in the previous
session in its biggest daily jump in eight months, was on track
to post its second straight weekly gain.
But the metal came under pressure after Yellen said late on
Thursday that she and other Fed policymakers do not expect
recent global economic and financial market developments to
significantly affect the Fed's policy and that it would hike
rates this year.
Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold,
while boosting the dollar.
"Gold is taking cues from the dollar. Yellen's comments that
the Fed will raise rates this year are not very positive for
gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers Ltd in Hong Kong.
"There is also some profit-taking after the big overnight
jump in prices," he said.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after
Yellen's remarks, which come after a delay in a long-anticipated
rate hike last week.
News of inflows into gold-backed funds and purchases by
central banks provided some support for gold.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw a third straight day of inflows. The
fund's holdings rose 3.87 tonnes to 680.27 tonnes on Thursday.
Russia and Kazakhstan raised their gold holdings for a sixth
straight month in August, while Jordan and the United Arab
Emirates both bolstered their reserves in July, according to
International Monetary Fund data.
Among other precious metals, platinum slid for a
fifth session out of six on fears that demand from the auto
sector, where the metal is used in diesel catalysts, could take
a hit following the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
The metal, which fell to a 6-1/2-year low earlier on
Wednesday, was on track for its biggest weekly drop since
mid-July.
Palladium, which is used in gasoline autocatalysts,
rose sharply this week on expectations that consumers could move
away from diesel cars to gasoline vehicles.
With a near 8-percent jump this week, palladium was poised
for its biggest weekly rise since March 2013.
PRICES AT 0642 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1147.4 -6.22 -0.54
Spot silver 15.065 -0.055 -0.36
Spot platinum 948 -4.5 -0.47
Spot palladium 650.5 -3 -0.46
Comex gold 1146.9 -6.9 -0.6
Comex silver 15.085 -0.045 -0.3
Euro 1.1164
DXY 96.311
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
