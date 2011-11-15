(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Euro falls vs dlr, Italy 10-yields back above 7 pct
* Hedge fund manager Paulson cuts bullion holdings
* U.S. retail sales rise more than expected in Oct
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Nov 15 Gold slipped on Tuesday,
hit by a sell-off in financial markets and a drop in the euro
against the dollar, with persistent doubts about Europe's
ability to tackle its growing debt crisis prompting investors to
remain cautious.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from sell-offs in the wider financial market,
moving in tandem with other risky assets as investor sentiment
remains fragile.
Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,771 from $1,779.89
late in New York on Monday, having earlier traded as low as
$1,760.04 an ounce.
Italian bond yields rose back above 7 percent and yield
spreads of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over
German Bunds marked euro-era highs, underscoring the challenges
facing Europe in containing its debt crisis.
Reflecting caution in the market, European shares and base
metals fell while the euro slipped against the dollar. A
stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Gold is behaving like a risk asset in the short-term and is
moving lower with all the other risk assets," Ross Norman of
Sharps Pixley said.
"It (gold) has had a significant move up on the year and we
could be seeing some profit taking as we approach the end of the
year."
In Italy, Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti met the
president after ending talks with Italy's parties, political
sources said, in a possible indication he is close to forming a
new government.
In an indication of the effects of the debt crisis on
growth, the 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2
percent in the third quarter from the second, lifted by France
and Germany, but slowing export growth and stagnating consumer
demand point to a likely contraction soon.
In the United States, retail sales rose more than expected
in October as strong receipts from motor vehicle and building
material dealers offset the drag from service stations.
U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,772.30 an ounce.
Gold hit a record around $1,920 in September on worries
about a growing debt crisis in Europe and is trading more than
24 percent higher in the year to date.
"It is most likely that bullion would continue in dull
trading here with players squaring their book before year-end,"
VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said in a note.
"We can only see very moderate gains should the broader
market push higher, while much would still depend on where the
EURUSD heads in the next month."
Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson
slashed his bullion holdings by a third in the third quarter,
data showed, cutting holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust to
20.3 million shares from 31.5 million at the end of the second
quarter.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust dropped 0.03 percent
from Friday to Monday, while that of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust remained unchanged
for the same period.
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and
options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion
rallied to a seven-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data
showed.
In other precious metals, silver edged up 0.2 percent
to $34.27 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.5 percent to
$1,629.74 an ounce and palladium fell 0.3 percent to
$657,97 an ounce.
Johnson Matthey Co, the world's top supplier of
catalytic converters, said that palladium prices could climb
higher and that investors would be net buyers in 2012 after they
sold an estimated 215,000 ounces in 2011.
