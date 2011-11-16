(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Euro-priced gold outpaces stocks, bonds in November
* Gold in dollars set for first weekly loss in a month
* ETF flows positive, options market signals less
bullishness
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 16 Gold extended an earlier
slide on Wednesday in its largest one-day fall this month as the
escalating euro zone debt crisis kept the euro near one-month
lows against the dollar, making it more attractive to non-U.S.
investors to sell bullion.
Adding to the burden on gold, which can offer investors some
protection against inflation, U.S. data painted a benign picture
of consumer prices pressures in October, which fell for the
first time in four months.
The European Central Bank stepping into the bond markets to
prop up Italian and Spanish debt did little to calm fears about
the spread of the debt crisis, as reflected by the yawn in the
gap between yields on the benchmark bonds of the highest-rated
euro zone members such as France or Austria over those of
Germany.
Gold fell broadly, dropping in most of the major currencies,
including in euros, although bullion denominated in
the single European currency has easily outperformed Bund
futures, European benchmark equities, the trade-weighted euro
and peripheral euro zone debt this month.
Gold priced in dollars was last down 1.3 percent on
the day at $1,758.30 an ounce by 1534 GMT, set for its first
weekly decline in five weeks.
"You can argue that we haven't seen anything but escalation
(in the crisis) in the last two weeks and gold has not done
anything meaningful on the upside, but investors have been
voting with their caution and moving into gold," Ole Hansen,
senior manager at Saxo Bank said.
"The price hasn't budged so someone is getting rid of gold
up here. Whether that is because we are approaching the end of
the year and the time when profits are booked and locked in ...
remains to be seen."
Gold touched an intraday high of $1,783.29 an ounce on
Wednesday before encountering hefty selling pressure which
pushed the price down to a low of $1,753.04.
Gold, which has risen by nearly 15 percent since hitting a
two-month trough in late September, has benefited from investor
demand for gold in the current market turmoil, but has struggled
against the headwind of a stronger dollar.
The amount of metal held by exchange-traded funds has risen
by 966,000 ounces in the last month, while U.S. futures data
shows speculators have raised their holdings of gold futures
<0#GC:> by nearly 1 percent, or 1.8 million ounces, in this
time.
"The continued ETF support is encouraging, and underscores
the renewed confidence in the gold market," Walter de Wet, a
precious metals analyst at Standard Bank, said in a note.
"Our strategic view remains unchanged: gold will push higher
in 2012 with a target of $2,000 in the first quarter of 2012."
Hedge fund manager John Paulson, the largest investor in the
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, cut his stake in
this ETF by a third in the third quarter of this year, although
analysts said he may have shifted his investment in bullion to
physical bars.
ELEMENT OF DOUBT
There is an element of doubt in parts of the investment
community that the gold price will be able to break above this
year's record $1,920.30 an ounce, especially given the potential
for worsening money-market conditions to prompt a sell-off by
cash-hungry institutions.
The largest overnight change in open interest in COMEX gold
derivative contracts that expire next week emerged in bullish
call options -- which given the owner the right, but not the
obligation to buy an asset at a pre-determined price by a set
date.
Open interest fell by nearly 2,700 lots, representing
270,000 ounces of metal, on just seven contracts of call options
with strike prices ranging from $1,780 to $2,200.
Investors tend to favour gold during times of financial or
political uncertainty because of its safe haven properties,
although bullion has moved in close correlation with riskier
assets recently, as harried investors liquidate gold positions
to cover losses elsewhere.
French borrowing costs rose as the euro zone's second
largest economy becomes the latest target of investor angst as a
comprehensive solution to the region's two-year debt problems
remains elusive, with contagion spreading to other top-rated
sovereign issuers such as the Netherlands and Austria.
Market pressure is growing on the ECB to buy large amounts
of bonds without sterilising the purchases -- effectively the
same process of pumping cash into the market undertaken by the
U.S. and UK central banks.
The euro fell for a third straight day against th edollar to
hit five-week lows as rising French and Italian borrowing costs
particularly rattled investors.
Silver was last trading down 2.2 percent at $33.76 an
ounce, while platinum was down 1.5 percent on the day at
$1,613.24 an ounce and palladium was down 1.7 percent at
$648.72.
