By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Nov 17 Gold fell to a one week low
on Thursday as fears that the euro zone debt crisis could spread
from peripheral to core economies kept investors nervous and
prompted some to liquidate profitable positions to cover losses
in other asset classes.
The cost of insuring French and Spanish 5-year government
debt against default rose to record highs and the spread between
French 10-year government bonds and their German equivalents
jumped to a fresh euro-era high on concerns the debt crisis was
deepening and spreading to the larger euro zone economies.
A spat between France and Germany on Wednesday over whether
the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to
halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis raised doubts
about the Euro leaders ability to find a solution.
"There is a bit of general risk-off across the markets as we
wait for further developments of the Euro zone crisis, a bit of
currency influence and a bit of opportunity as certain people
try to crystallize their gains," said Nick Moore, an analyst at
RBS Global Banking & Markets.
"We know one or two big funds have been exiting, having had
very good profits...The gold market itself is in very good form
though; there is nothing wrong with fundamentals," Moore said.
Spot gold edged down 1.32 percent to $1,739.59 an
ounce by 1457 GMT, from $1,762.29 late in New York on Wednesday.
Weighing on gold, the dollar rose against a basket of
currencies.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities
such as precious metals costlier for holders of other
currencies.
Gold has confounded market watchers by refusing to behave
like a safe-haven and instead has tracked equities over the past
few weeks, but the escalating European debt crisis could see
bullion ditch its risk-asset mantle and return to record highs.
Analysts said that the long-term outlook remains solid for
gold, as physical demand is increasing with investors and banks
looking to stock up on secure assets.
BULLISH DATA
Demand for gold rose by 6 percent to a 1-1/4 year high in
the third quarter of 2011, driven by central bank purchases and
European demand for bullion against the backdrop of the
escalating euro crisis, according to a report by the World Gold
Council (WGC).
After a 20 percent slump in the third quarter from the
previous one, gold imports to India, the world's biggest
consumer of bullion, are likely to recover in the last quarter
of 2011 as demand emerges from traders who destocked in the
third quarter of the current year, the World Gold Council's
India head said.
"Crucially, in today's report, the WGC note that additional
purchases were made by a number of countries' central banks,
which cannot currently be identified due to confidentiality
restrictions," UBS said in a research note.
"The gap between the known purchases and the confidential
ones is very significant... This information is very bullish.
And no doubt the market will be busy speculating on the identity
of such buyers."
Even a move by hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull
John Paulson to slash ETF bullion holdings by a third does not
appear to be a sign that he is abandoning his upbeat view of the
metal, industry sources and analysts said.
"Paulson may be moving to gold equities or physical gold.
After all even with ETFs there is counter-party risk," Credit
Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said. "He may be switching holdings
from one gold vehicle to a safer gold vehicle."
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust climbed 0.72 percent
from Tuesday to Wednesday, while that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged for the same period.
Spot silver fell 2.88 percent to $32.71 an ounce from
$33.68 late in New York on Wednesday, platinum fell 0.91
percent to $1,598.2 an ounce from $1,612.7 and palladium
fell 3.18 percent to $625 an ounce from $644.72.
