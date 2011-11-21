(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 21 Gold fell as much as 1.5
percent on Monday, swept lower by a rising dollar and falls in
other financial markets as worries deepened about government
debt in Europe and the United States.
Gold has moved lower in tandem with riskier assets recently,
bucking its traditional trend of rising in uncertain times. It
could fall further in sell-offs in other markets, as investors
liquidate gold positions to cover losses elsewhere as funding
dries up.
"It's not behaving the way bulls would like it to behave,"
said Matthew Turner of Mitsubishi Corp. "There are enormous
macro issues in Europe, the U.S. and China and we don't know how
it will pan out. It's uncertainty on top of uncertainty, and a
lot of people are standing on the sidelines."
As well as fears about Italy and other debt-strapped euro
zone countries, attention is on the United States, where leaders
are set to declare defeat in efforts to agree deficit-cutting
measures. [nID:L5E7ML02J]
The dollar hit a six-week high versus a currency basket, as
investors shifted from riskier currencies into the safety of the
U.S. unit.
Stocks in Europe fell 2.1 percent to a six-week low, and are
more than 17 percent lower for the year. U.S. crude fell more
than $2.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,711.30 at 1417
GMT, off an intraday low of $1,699.19. It fell 3.5 percent last
week, its largest one-week decline in a month.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall towards
$1,687 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
On the chart, the 50-day moving average is almost crossing
below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical
signal.
Gold fared better on the crosses. It was up 0.2 percent in
pounds at 1,094.57 pounds, and down 0.5 percent in euros at
1,270.14 euros.
U.S. gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,712.9 at 1409
GMT, off an intraday low of $1,698.7.
Gold could find some support from a World Gold Council's
third-quarter demand report last week showing central bank
buying reached nearly 150 tonnes, far above most analysts
estimates.
"Certainly the report would have been very encouraging for
gold bulls. Notwithstanding that, gold is suffering with risk
assets. In the long run we'll see gold performing well but in
the short term you'll get these anomalies," Ross Norman, of
Sharps Pixley, said.
"You would think with the monumental news we're hearing out
of Europe on the economic situation that gold should be running
to fresh all-time highs. Gold has these bouts of behaving in a
peculiar fashion, and this is one of them."
Gold can often benefit from times of economic or financial
market uncertainty, because of the portfolio protection it can
offer if inflation picks up and because of its immediate
convertibility into hard currency.
In a further knock to market sentiment, Chinese Vice Premier
Wang Qishan said that a long-term global recession is certain to
happen and China must focus on domestic problems.
INVESTMENT INTEREST
Still, investment interest in gold remained strong last
week, despite the 3 percent price fall, as money managers upped
their positions in gold futures and options.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported a rise of 3.631 tonnes from a day
earlier to 1,293.088 tonnes in its holdings, the highest in more
than three months.
The ETF witnessed an inflow of 24.422 tonnes last week, the
biggest one-week rise in holdings since mid-August.
Spot silver led the decline in the precious metals
complex, down 3.4 percent at $31.26.
China's October silver imports dropped 26 percent on the
year, and the total inflow in the first 10 months of the year
slumped 28 percent, the official trade data showed.
Platinum imports in October jumped 65 percent on the month
to 6,340 kilograms, as platinum prices wallowed in discount over
$100 to gold and attracted buying. Year-to-date imports of
platinum rose 14 percent on the year to 66,680 kilograms.
Platinum was down 1.5 percent at $1,563.74 and
palladium was off 1.7 percent at $591.
