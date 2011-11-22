(Recasts, updates prices, adds fresh quote/details)
* Global stocks recover but investors struggle to see debt
solution
* Euro surrenders gains after U.S. Q3 growth revised down
* Downside for gold seen as limited as safe haven appeal to
return
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Nov 22 Gold recovered on Tuesday
as the market consolidated after heavy selling the previous day
and as panic over western world debt subsided in the wider
financial markets, lessening the need to sell gold to raise
dollar funding.
But the respite was seen as temporary, with investors
rattled by the continuing stress on euro zone debt markets, and
also by the apparent inability of U.S. officials to reduce debt
by forging a plan to cut $1.2 trillion from the
budget.
Spot gold gained 0.90 percent to trade at $1,693.60
an ounce by 1432 GMT, off the four-week low of $1,665.88 hit on
Monday. The precious metal has lost nearly 5 percent over this
week and last.
U.S. gold also rose 0.92 percent to $1,693.90.
"The gold price is a little bit oversold so today's seen a
bit of consolidation," said Jesper Dannesboe, senior commodity
strategist at Societe Generale.
But he added: "I wouldn't be too confident it's going to
rally short term because risk aversion is at very high levels
and when risk aversion is extremely high gold tends to fall."
Knocking sentiment in wider markets like equities was data
showing the U.S. economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in
the third quarter, down from the previously estimated 2.5
percent.
The dollar ratcheted up gains versus the euro as the U.S.
GDP data knocked risk appetite and as European banks scrambled
to secure cash dollars amid funding strains.
A strong dollar usually makes dollar-priced gold costlier
for European investors, weighing on gold.
In addition, the need to sell gold to raise dollars to cover
losses in other markets has in recent days over-ridden gold's
traditional appeal as a safe haven asset that holds its value in
times of economic or political turmoil.
In the medium term, however, safe haven plays could put a
floor under gold prices, especially if the metal suffers sharp
falls and starts to look appealing to investors in Asia and in
top gold buyer India.
"Fundamentally, gold is not looking that bad, especially
were risk aversion to escalate, with investors returning to the
ultimate safe haven asset. We still believe in limited losses
for gold after the ongoing price correction," said VTB Capital
analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.
Buying from China emerged in the Shanghai market overnight,
though gold demand in India was subdued as a weakening rupee
kept buyers at bay, further deterred by a rebound in local
prices due to gains in overseas markets.
In other precious metals traded, spot silver rose
0.35 percent to $31.75 an ounce, recovering from a one-month low
of $30.63 hit in the previous session.
China's trade data revealed that the country's silver
imports slumped 26 percent in October from a year earlier. The
inflow of silver powder, used in the photovoltaic industry,
dropped 20 percent.
"The (photovoltaic) sector had provided some support to
silver prices, but in light of the concern about industrial
demand, this is an element that has now softened, thus
increasing the importance of investment demand to make up for
the fundamental surplus," said Barclays in a research note.
"However, investment demand in silver has also slowed
recently, leaving prices more vulnerable to the downside."
Spot platinum rose 0.34 percent to $1,551.99 an
ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.23 percent to $583.38 an
ounce.
(Reporting By Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson)