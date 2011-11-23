(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
By Clare Kane and Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 23 Gold fell on Wednesday
driven by worries about the euro zone debt crisis, which
weakened the single European currency against the dollar,
mitigating the impact of safe-haven bullion buying.
Italian and Spanish bond yields remained near euro-lifetime
highs despite the presence of the European Central Bank in the
market, while a disappointing German bond auction compounded the
region's troubles.
The dollar rallied to its highest against a basket of major
currencies in seven weeks, while its correlation to gold
reached its most negative in a week, meaning that the bullion
price was more likely to move inversely to the U.S. unit.
U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods data, which
came in broadly neutral, had little impact on gold, Barclays
Capital precious metals analyst Suki Copper said, adding that
the euro zone debt crisis and the impasse among U.S. lawmakers
on a plan to tackle the country's multi-trillion dollar deficit
would remain the focus for the market.
Spot gold was last down 1.08 percent on the day at
$1,681.49 an ounce by 1512 GMT, having fallen to a session low
of $1,679.59. So far in November, the gold price has fallen by
about 1 percent, following October's 5.5 percent rise.
The expiry of options on gold futures on COMEX on Tuesday
kept the gold price under pressure, even though most open
interest was located around out-of-the-money options, along with
evidence of further dollar funding stress.
Three-month cross-currency basis swaps, a
means for non-U.S. investors to access dollar funding, showed
the cost of acquiring the U.S. currency rose to its highest
since the credit crunch of late 2008, creating greater incentive
among holders of gold to sell the metal in exchange for hard
cash.
"We're seeing some post-options expiry selling coming
through. The turmoil still going on in financial markets and the
euro dollar swap rates are still fairly high.... Gold may still
be a casualty of that," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said,
who added that the fundamental backdrop for gold remained
positive.
"The bullish factors for gold haven't really disappeared,
it's more positioning pushing it down."
The gold price, which is still on track for a
near-20-percent gain this year, its eleventh consecutive yearly
price increase, has fallen by about 12 percent from September's
record $1,920.30, but this has not deterred investors.
DEMAND ONGOING
Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds backed by physical
metal have risen more than a million ounces in the last week,
their largest weekly increase since early August.
Total holdings of metal at the major ETFs tracked by Reuters
are up 2 million ounces in November, the heftiest inflow since
July's 2.95-million ounce net rise.
"Total metal held in trust across the ETPs we track daily
are at a record high, so we've seen the investment side starting
to become very supportive but the physical side is still a
little fluid," Barclays Capital's Cooper said.
Reflecting the demand among European investors for
safe-haven assets in which to put their cash, European ETF
inflows account for about 10 percent of total net inflows, while
in terms of U.S. gold futures, speculative investors have raised
their holdings by nearly 3 million ounces in November, which
would be the second-largest monthly increase of 2011.
Weak manufacturing data from China, the world's largest user
of raw materials and second-largest gold consumer, wracked the
industrial commodities, along with data showing the services
sector in the euro zone contracted for a third straight month in
November.
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November on signs of domestic economic weakness, reviving
worries the country may be slipping towards a hard landing and
fuelling fears of a global recession.
The euro zone's private sector also contracted for a third
month in November as a paralysing debt crisis dragged the
currency bloc to the brink of recession.
Silver fell 3.7 percent to $31.46 an ounce, alongside
both gold and the base metals, which came under pressure after
the Chinese manufacturing data.
Platinum and palladium were down between 1.5
and 3.3 percent. Platinum last traded at $1,544.75 an ounce,
compared with $1,566.50 late in New York on Tuesday, while
palladium fell to $582.7547 from $602.00 previously.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Keiron
Henderson)