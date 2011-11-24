(Adds comments, updates prices)
* Gold on track for second week of falls
* Euro drops on Europe debt concerns
* Indian silver imports expected to decline in 2011
By Clare Kane
LONDON, Nov 24 Gold steadied on Thursday
to around $1,700 an ounce after its decline to one-month lows
this week triggered some bargain hunting, with a slightly weaker
dollar adding support to the precious metal.
Gold's rise echoed gains in commodity markets, but
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on
sentiment.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from selling in the wider financial market,
moving in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains
fragile.
Spot gold traded at $1,694.29 an ounce at 1448 GMT,
up 0.1 percent from $1,692.79 late in New York on Wednesday. On
Monday it hit a one-month low at $1,665.88 an ounce.
The precious metal is set for its second straight week of
falls, down 1.5 percent so far this week.
"Gold is having some difficulty holding above the $1,700
level over the last few days. The U.S. dollar will probably
dictate where we head from here," Ross Norman of Sharps Pixley
said.
The dollar traded slightly lower against a basket of
currencies. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in U.S.
dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.
"The market tends to quieten down by the first week of
December and we're getting to the point where those who want to
take profits after a pretty good year will start to do."
Gold, which hit a record above $1,920.30 in September, is up
more than 19 percent in the year-to-date. So far in November it
has lost 1 percent.
Trading was subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States. U.S. gold futures was down 0.2 percent at
$1,693.40 an ounce.
CRISIS CONCERNS
The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she still does not think
common European bonds are necessary, intensifying concerns that
European leaders cannot agree on solving the debt crisis.
France pressed Germany on Thursday to let the European
Central Bank act decisively to halt a stampede out of euro zone
government bond markets that has raised doubts about the
survival of the single currency.
Germany itself suffered a failed bond auction on Wednesday,
highlighting how investors are wary even of Europe's safest
haven.
The threat to the euro from the crisis increases the chances
for gold to ease further, analysts said.
"That the price slump in gold is mainly U.S. dollar-driven
is evident from the fact that gold calculated in euros has been
able to rise," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Obviously gold is continuing to be sold to generate
liquidity and compensate for losses in other asset classes. If
equity and commodity markets continue to remain under pressure,
this trend is initially likely to continue."
Gold priced in euros was a touch higher on the
day, trading around 1,271.51 euros an ounce, but has risen by
nearly 2 percent in the last three trading days, its strongest
three-day stretch of gains in two weeks.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we still have another shift
lower to test the big line of support, which is the 200-day
moving average, which is getting close to $1,600 level," Tom
Kendall, precious metals analyst at Credit Suisse said of the
price of gold in dollars.
Gold hit a 2-1/2 month low of $1,534.49 in late September,
which was roughly the location of the 200-day moving average.
Silver prices were also slightly higher, tracking gold's
modest gains. Spot silver was up 0.2 percent on the day
at $31.72 an ounce, but remained on track for a 7 percent
decline in November.
A senior official at ScotiaMocatta, a bullion dealer, said
on Thursday Indian imports of silver would be marginally lower
this year compared to last year.
India is a leading consumer of silver and the world's
largest consumer of gold.
Platinum was down 0.6 percent at $1,532.24 an ounce
and palladium shed 0.7 percent to $576.49 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by William
Hardy)