* Gold set for second weekly fall
* ETF holdings hit record high
* Analysts cite central bank buys
By Amanda Cooper and Clare Kane
LONDON, Nov 25 Gold fell on Friday on a
strong dollar as a disappointing Italian debt auction further
heightened concerns over the Europe's ongoing debt crisis after
a fruitless meeting of euro zone leaders the previous day.
Global holdings of metal in exchange-traded funds hit a
record high, but strong demand was not enough to support the
price of bullion, which is set for its second weekly fall.
The euro slipped to a seven-week low against the dollar
after a short-term debt auction sent yields on Italian debt
soaring, with two-year Italian bond yields reaching a euro-era
high of above 8 percent, despite the European Central Bank's
presence in the market.
Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday
were overshadowed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
determined opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger
role for the European Central Bank to deal with the crisis.
Demand from key consumers such as India was suppressed by
the strength of the dollar, which pushed the price of gold in
rupees close to all-time highs, thereby reducing a major source
of support for the price.
"The main thing here is the dollar strength we've been
seeing but also combined with the deleveraging that's continuing
to take place where funds are reducing exposure across the
board, that's also impacting gold," Ole Hansen, senior manager
at Saxo Bank, said.
"We're getting close to a situation where the dollar seems
to be a little bit overstretched on the upside and we could see
a correction... Whether that will then be enough to drive gold
back above $1,710, which seems to be the line in the sand now,
obviously remains to be seen."
Further evidence of central bank demand for gold, together
with a rise in investment in bullion-backed exchange-traded
funds to a record high this week highlighted the ongoing desire
for bullion against a backdrop of uncertainty.
Spot gold was last indicated at $1,689.10 an ounce at
1438 GMT, down 0.3 percent on the day, having recovered from a
session low of $1,671.59.
ETF HOLDINGS HIT RECORD
Global holdings of gold in ETFs, one gauge of investment
demand, have risen by more than 300,000 ounces this week to hit
an all-time high of 69.978 million ounces, following hefty
inflows into large U.S. funds such as the SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest, and COMEX Gold Trust.
Central banks bought nearly 26 tonnes of gold in October,
following purchases from Russia, Mexico, Belarus and Colombia,
among others, bringing total official purchases to 230.25 tonnes
this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.
"The official sector continued to add to gold reserves in
October, with a net purchase of 21 tonnes, according to wire
reports citing IMF data. This brings our year-to-date tally to
356 tonnes, from 335 tonnes at end-September," wrote UBS
strategist Edel Tully, in a note.
"Given gold's much more attractive levels in October, we
would not be surprised if a similar trend of significantly more
buying than is reflected by IMF data actually occurred during
the month," she added.
China and India are widely believed to be prime candidates
for adding to their gold holdings, given the size of their
foreign exchange reserves.
Silver fell 0.6 percent on the day to trade at $31.58
an ounce. The silver price, which often moves in tandem with
gold, is set for a near-9 percent fall in November.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of ounces
of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, has risen for four
weeks in a row to 53.93, its highest since early October,
indicating gold's outperformance relative to that of silver.
Platinum was down 0.08 percent on the day at $1537.00
an ounce, while palladium fell 0.5 percent to $571.47.
(Editing by James Jukwey)