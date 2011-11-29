(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Gold steady above $1,700/oz, demand for cash key
* ETF holdings at record
* Euro zone remains in focus
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 29 Gold steadied above $1,700
an ounce on Tuesday, a day after its second best session of the
month, along with a recovery in risk assets such as stocks with
which gold is trading more closely than at any time in the last
year.
Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime peak of nearly 8
percent on Tuesday as pressure on euro zone finance ministers
intensified to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis that is
blighting the world economy.
European equities edged up, paring earlier losses,
while the euro was roughly flat on the day after the
European Central Bank struggled to attract enough deposits from
banks to offset its purchases of peripheral debt, which tempered
any price rises in gold.
The correlation between the gold price and the European
stock market is at its most positive in a year, while the
correlation of gold and copper is near its highest since the
final quarter of 2010, meaning gold is more likely to move in
step with these assets.
Spot gold was last quoted up 0.15 percent at
$1,713.60 an ounce by 1450 GMT, having risen from an intraday
low of $1,703.25. On Monday, gold gained nearly 2 percent in its
second-largest one-day gain in price this month.
Gold has also come under pressure from investors hungry for
cash, despite a rise in traditionally gold-supportive risk
aversion, as seen in a 30 percent jump in the VIX options
volatility index in the past month.
"Clearly the requirement for cash is very much at the fore
and that is cancelling out any fresh investment. You'd have
thought that with things as they are at the moment, if ever
there was a time when gold was going to be on its highs, at
least on the crosses, it would be now. And that's clearly not
the case at the moment," Simon Weeks, head of precious metals at
Scotia Mocatta, said.
"Whether you're optimist or pessimistic, everyone needs cash
at the moment and I'd think that while that process is in play,
rallies are going to be hard won."
Euro zone leaders face increasing pressure from other
countries and rating agencies to solve the debt crisis, which
threatens to split up the single-currency bloc and slow the
global economy, causing distress in financial markets.
Yet since hitting a record $1,920.30 an ounce in September,
gold has fallen by 10.7 percent, under pressure from the
weakness in the euro against the dollar and the growing desire
among investors to preserve their wealth with cash rather than
hard assets.
So far in 2011, the gold price has risen by more than 20
percent and is set for its eleventh consecutive yearly price
gain.
"In the short term, we fear gold could go a bit lower
actually, but this would be exclusively driven by weaker equity
markets and weaker commodity markets, because of the increasing
risk aversion," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
"If you have a look further out for the next six, or even 12
months, we think gold is very well supported around its current
levels and even more buyers should find gold attractive at these
levels," he added.
Gold holdings in exchange-traded funds hit a new record high
last week, rising by more than 2.2 million ounces in just one
month to 69.993 million ounces, almost equivalent to total mine
supply this year, highlighting investor demand for an
alternative to currencies, stocks or bonds.
The euro zone crisis has driven investment in gold-backed
exchange-traded assets so high that newcomer Source now owns the
world's sixth largest physically-backed gold product and sees no
need to promote it actively outside Europe and the Middle East.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.5 percent
on the day at $31.93 an ounce.
Platinum was last down 0.1 percent at $1,537.14 an
ounce, while palladium was up 1.3 percent on the day at
$579.97 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Jason Neely)