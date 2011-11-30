(Updates prices, comment after central bank move)

* Top central banks move to avoid global liquidity crunch

* China in surprise move to inject cash

* Dollar falls sharply, equities, euro rise

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, Nov 30 Gold rose to the highest in almost two weeks on Wednesday after top central banks announced a co-ordinated move to avoid a global liquidity crunch, and the dollar fell.

Centrals banks from the world's leading economies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, said they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points, as well other measures.

Spot gold rose more than 2 percent to $1,749.54, its highest since Nov. 17. It was $1,744.79 per ounce at 1525 GMT, from $1,714.29 late in New York on Tuesday.

U.S. gold <GCcv1 rose 1.8 percent to $1,744.50.

Gold had reversed losses earlier after China moved to ease credit strains, by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders for the first time in nearly three years.

"Today's central bank decisions - both from the Fed, ECB and other western banks, and separately from the People's Bank of China - are unambiguously good for gold in that they're inflationary," said Matthew Turner, precious metals strategist at Mitsubishi. "Gold tends to go up when the inflationary outlook worsens."

"The outlook remains dependent on such actions, who knows what the central banks will do next - probably not even the central banks themselves," he added.

Traditionally, gold can benefit in times of economic or financial market uncertainty, because of the protection it can offer if inflation picks up and because of its immediate convertibility into hard currency.

But in recent weekSS it has shrugged off its safe haven status, and tended to move in tandem with riskier assets, like equities.

The Chinese measure and the coordinated move by the major central banks of the developed world come amid growing concern that the global economy is on a slippery slope as the euro zone struggles to decisively tackle its two-year-old debt crisis.

The measures increased appetite for risk, lifting stocks and the euro, and leading investors to dump the safe-haven dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Data also showed U.S. private sector jobs increased in November, further fueling the market's taste for risk.

"In the last couple of weeks gold has been behaving like a risky asset, and equities and commodities are up," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

"We have seen that phenomenon since the last big gold price drop in September; there has been a very high correlation between equities and gold."

The precious metal is currently more positively correlated to the stock markets than it has been at any time in the last year.

STILL WORRIED

But concerns about the euro zone remain.

Two years into Europe's sovereign debt crisis, investors have fled the euro zone bond market, European banks are dumping government debt, south European banks are bleeding deposits and a recession looms, fuelling doubts about the survival of the single currency.

While euro zone ministers have agreed to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, they couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the IMF for more help as a leap in Italy's borrowing costs pushed the region closer to financial disaster.

"We are now looking at a true financial crisis - that is a broad-based disruption in financial markets," Christian Noyer, France's central bank governor and a governing council member of the European Central Bank, told a conference in Singapore.

Italian and Spanish bond yields resumed their inexorable climb towards unsustainable levels on Wednesday, as markets assessed the rescue fund boost as inadequate. GVD/EUR

Palladium rose more than 5 percent to a high of $622.50, and was $608.22 at 1526 GMT. Silver was up 1.9 percent at $32.51, platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,547.49 (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen and Amanda Cooper; editing by William Hardy)