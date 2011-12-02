(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
* Market awaits Europe meeting next week
* Spot palladium on course for best week in 3
* years
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Dec 2 Spot gold edged up on Friday
as investors bought the metal along with other risk assets,
encouraged by promising jobs data from the United States and
signs that euro zone policymakers are working hard to resolve
the debt crisis.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6
percent in November and companies stepped up hiring, data
released earlier showed, adding to previous evidence that the
world's largest economy is gaining momentum.
Also boosting risk appetite, there is widespread investor
expectation that a European summit next week could finally yield
a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis, with France
and Germany on Monday to outline joint proposals for the
meeting.
Meanwhile the new head of the ECB has said he stands ready
to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if
political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget
controls in the 17-nation euro zone.
"Gold use to be working as a fear indicator but at the
moment it's trading more or less like a risk asset. Risk is on
because of the better (U.S.) employment data and the
expectations for the E.U. summit are very high," said
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
Spot gold edged up 0.24 percent to $1,747.94 an ounce
by 1451 GMT from 1,743.74 in late trades on Thursday. It is on
course to rise more than 4 percent from a week earlier, its
biggest weekly gain in a month.
U.S. gold rose 0.66 percent to $1,750.80 an ounce.
Gold rallied earlier in the week after the world's major
central banks joined forces to boost liquidity, but the momentum
quickly faded as investors realised that the move would not
solve Europe's debt problems.
In this regard, next week's European summit, dubbed the last
chance to save the euro by the popular press, will be key for
gold, which has lost ground as a safe haven asset of choice in
the current crisis.
"Liquidity is the focus of the market. Gold's appeal as a
safe haven may return only when liquidity improves and market
sentiment warms up," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui
Futures.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could drop to $1,722
during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Supporting sentiment in gold, South Korea's central bank
bought 15 tonnes in November, after purchases of 25 tonnes in
June and July, as central banks around the world, especially in
emerging economies, have aggressively bought bullion over the
past few months.
"It's not a surprise, as gold seems to be the only thing
central banks can buy to diversify their reserves as economic
problems seem to spread around the world," said Ronald Leung, a
physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers.
Spot palladium rose more than 5 percent to hit a day
high of $658 an ounce, its highest since mid November and on
course for its biggest weekly gain since November 2008. It was
later at $647.25 an ounce from $625.30.
Helping the metal was technical buying brought on by gains
sparked Thursday following news that Norilsk Nickel,
the world's biggest palladium maker, expects the market to be in
a deficit in 2012 due to sharply lower Russian supplies.
Silver was at $33.06 an ounce from $32.72, while
platinum was at $1,553.24 an ounce from $1,555.25.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Additional reporting by Rujun
Shen; editing by Jason Neely)