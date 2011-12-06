(Adds comment/details)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Dec 6 Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly a week on Tuesday, hit by persistent fears about Europe's
debt crisis after Standard & Poor's warned it could downgrade
euro zone nations if no concrete plan to tackle the crisis
emerges at a summit this week.
The rating agency's warning it might downgrade 15 countries
including Germany and France came hard on the heels of a
Franco-German initiative to enforce budget discipline across the
17-member zone through EU treaty changes.
Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,705.70 an ounce by
1509 GMT, extending a 1.4 percent drop in the previous session.
It earlier fell to its lowest level in nearly a week at
$1,703.79 an ounce.
U.S. gold shed 1.5 percent to $1,708.10.
Investors will keep a close eye on an EU summit on Friday in
Brussels, where the focus will be on new rules to tighten fiscal
integration. Analysts say a summit that falls short could lead
to a harsh market reaction that could force a rapid reappraisal
by policymakers.
"The ranges are tight in the market and people will be
closely watching what happens on December 9. Patience will be
seriously tested and if the market doesn't get what it expects
people will start to close positions, Georgette Boele, global
head of FX and commodity strategy at ABN Amro said.
"We are also seeing a cutback on positioning because the
year has been very volatile and people are less and less willing
to take on big positions going into the year-end."
Helping to limit the fall in gold, the euro pared losses
against the dollar after data showed German industrial orders in
October posted their strongest reading in 19 months.
A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from selling in the wider financial market,
moving in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains
fragile.
ECB EYED
Investors are also likely to keep a close eye on a European
Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, when the bank is
expected to cut its main interest rate for the second month
running, taking it back to a record low of 1.0 percent or lower
if the bank decides a 50 basis point cut is needed.
Australia's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter
point to 4.25 percent on Tuesday as tamer inflation at home
allowed it to take out some policy insurance against the debt
crisis engulfing Europe.
Monetary policy easing raises the inflation outlook and
benefits gold, seen as a good inflation hedge.
"Apparently, $1,750 is a tough resistance to break. The
market is in need of strong fundamental impetus to break above
this mark. Thursday could provide such an impetus as the ECB
will meet for its policy meeting," Credit Suisse analysts said
in a note.
"Ahead of the ECB meeting, we think sideways trading is the
most likely outcome."
Trading volumes were also expected to decline because many
traders have closed books to lock in profit before the end of
the year, reducing liquidity in the market and increasing the
volatility.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, were unchanged at 1,297.929 tonnes by
Dec. 5, just below a near four-month high of 1,298.534 tonnes
hit on Nov. 30.
Silver slipped 0.8 percent to $31.78 an ounce, while
palladium was down 1.8 percent at $641.47. Platinum
fell 1.1 percent to $1,499.49 an ounce.
