(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Market cautious ahead of EU summit, ECB meeting
* Euro drops as Germany expresses pessimism on Europe deal
* Gold holds just under 100-day moving average
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Dec 7 Gold edged higher on
Wednesday, driven by a pickup in the euro and by a rise in
exchange-traded fund holdings to record highs, although caution
ahead of a crucial European Union summit this week will likely
limit gains in the bullion price.
European Union leaders meet on Friday and are under pressure
to provide a lasting solution to the debt crisis which now
threatens the finances of the entire 17-member bloc.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's shocked markets on Tuesday
by putting the credit ratings of all euro zone members,
including those of Germany and France, under review, meaning a
downgrade could materialise within 90 days.
Weakness in the euro can make it more profitable for euro
zone investors to sell gold in exchange for dollars. This week's
0.4 percent decline in the euro has coincided with a rise in ETF
holdings of gold to a fresh record above 70 million ounces.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,735.74 an ounce by
1459 GMT, set for a second consecutive day of gains.
"Such a big unknown event risk is making people quite
cautious and, heading into year-end as well, no one really wants
to take any positions and it adds to that lack of interest in
the market," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said.
"My assumption would be that the summit would end up being
slighty disappointing and therefore, base metals will do
relatively badly and gold will do relatively well on the back of
fresh safe-haven flows," he said.
The EU summit comes against the backdrop of mounting
expectations that leaders will take steps to forge greater
fiscal integration in the bloc, while the ECB is expected to cut
its benchmark interest rate for the second month running.
An environment of loose monetary policy tends to benefit
gold, which bears no yield of its own, thus enabling it to
compete for investor cash against bonds or stocks, which can
return less when interest rates decline.
"For the moment gold is likely to trade with the rest of the
commodity sector and the short-term outlook depends on what we
hear from the summit," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity
research at Commerzbank.
"But hopes are already so high that it is likely that some
will be disappointed."
DIFFICULT WEEK AHEAD
Gold hit a record $1,920.30 in September and is trading up
almost 22 percent in the year-to-date. On Wednesday it held
below its 100-day moving average at $1,727.73, and analysts
reckon events this week could test the precious metal's
resilience.
"Gold has rallied a bit, but it's failing to sustain that
rally and I think the key is we have to wait and see what
happens on Friday," said Walter de Wet, analyst at Standard
Bank.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from the wider financial market, moving in
tandem with other risk-linked assets as crumbling confidence in
stocks, bonds and currencies makes investors keener to get hold
of cash.
Spot silver slipped 0.5 percent to $32.59, while
platinum slipped 0.4 percent to $1,513.25 an ounce.
The gold-platinum spread widened to $220 an ounce on
Tuesday, its widest since Reuters started recording prices in
1985.
Platinum has traded at a discount to gold for the past three
months - the longest period since 1985, as the metal, mainly
used in jewellery and autocatalysts, has lost some of its appeal
to investors in the current environment of economic uncertainty.
Flows of metal into ETFs, which were robust earlier in the
year, have turned into outflows in the last three weeks,
bringing total holdings of platinum in the major ETFs tracked by
Reuters to their lowest in a year.
Spot palladium rose 1.3 percent to $675.50. The
palladium price has rallied by nearly 30 percent since hitting
one-year lows in September.
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by William
Hardy)