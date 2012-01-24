(Updates with comment, market activity) * Gold down from a six-week high as euro pares gains * European talk on Greek debt restructuring falters * Fed comment on long-term rates direction in focus * Coming up: U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement Weds By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 Gold fell on Tuesday after its previous session's six-week high, as the euro paused its recent rallies after European talks to restructure Greek debt faltered, and ahead of a key policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Gold fell along with decline in equities and crude oil, as Greece appeared to move closer to a possible chaotic default when euro zone officials rejected a final offer from the country's private bondholders. Analysts said some gold buyers stayed on the sidelines a day before the Fed will for the first time offer its projections for the path of interest rates, laying out views on when the first rate hike should occur. "There is a refocus on the debt crisis in Europe. Gold will continue to trade in tandem with the euro in the near term, and the market is going to pay attention to the Fed's guidance on future interest rates," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Spot gold was last down 0.7 percent on the day at $1,665.10 an ounce at 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $13.80 at $1,664.50 an ounce. Volume was slightly above its 30-day average, despite the Lunar New Year holiday in China and muted activity in top consumer India whose import duties on gold were nearly doubled last week. The Fed's two-day policy meeting is expected to end with a signal that interest rates will be held near zero into 2014. Some gold investors lightened positions as the Fed, outside of words, appears unlikely to take any action to prop up the economy. EURO PARES GAINS Gold was under pressured as the euro pared gains. Greece's private creditors pleaded with European officials who rejected their bond swap offer to hammer together an agreement. The metal had largely moved in lockstep with the euro in the last two months of 2011, and the metal appeared to have lost its safe-haven status even as investors questioned the viability of the euro. Gold fell by more than 10 percent in December . Gold's correlation with the euro has been erratic so far in January, with the metal's nearly 7 percent rise this month putting it on course for its strongest monthly gain since August's 12 percent rally. In other precious metals, silver was down 1.1 percent on the day at $31.97 an ounce. Yet, silver remained the strongest performing precious metal so far in January with a 16 percent gain, compared with a 6.7 percent gain in gold and a 4.0 percent gain in palladium. Palladium fell 1.2 percent on the day to $676.50 an ounce, while platinum fell 1.1 percent to $1,541.49 an ounce. The platinum price has risen by 11 percent this month, driven by concerns about possible supply disruptions related to power restrictions in top-producing country South Africa. 2:27 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1664.50 -13.80 -0.8 1661.00 1680.00 121,899 US Silver MAR 31.975 -0.295 -0.9 31.855 32.470 26,539 US Plat APR 1552.40 -8.70 -0.6 1541.10 1572.00 4,102 US Pall MAR 680.55 -8.30 -1.2 670.00 690.00 3,262 Gold 1665.10 -11.70 -0.7 1661.95 1679.39 Silver 31.970 -0.350 -1.1 31.890 32.470 Platinum 1541.49 -17.50 -1.1 1542.00 1565.50 Palladium 676.50 -8.50 -1.2 673.00 687.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 166,408 158,059 190,032 20.36 1.00 US Silver 29,092 36,633 76,172 37.07 2.75 US Platinum 4,136 9,503 7,982 31 -3.00 US Palladium 3,327 3,350 4,374 (Editing by James Jukwey, Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)