* Gold pulls off highs last seen Dec. 8, stays strong
* Fed's rate, policy statement boosts stock, commodities,
euro
* Platinum miners hit by safety stoppages
By Jan Harvey and Carole Vaporean
LONDON, Jan 26 Gold rose more than 1
percent to a 6-1/2-week high on Thursday as stock markets,
commodities and the euro all rallied after the U.S. Federal
Reserve extended by 18 months its plan to keep interest rates
historically low and hinted at further economic stimulus.
The day after the Fed's announcement, spot gold jumped to
its biggest one-day rise in three months, then pulled back from
session highs
Fed policymakers said they probably would keep key U.S.
interest rate targets near zero until at least 2014. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was ready to offer
additional economic stimulus.
The news cheered gold investors, who have long feared that
the precious metal's rally would be stressed by a U.S. rate
hike, which would lift both the dollar and the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest bearing bullion.
"At the moment everything points to even higher prices,
given the strong risk appetite, the better mood among market
players, the strong equity markets and the weak dollar," said
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
He noted the Fed's explicit signals that the option for more
government bond purchases, or quantitative easing, is still on
the table and that it no longer sees inflation as a major
problem. These, he said, are "definitely very good for gold".
But he added gold might be vulnerable to profit-taking after
a strong rally this month lifted prices by 10 percent.
Spot gold jumped 1.11 percent to a high at $1,729.76
an ounce, but had pulled off that 6-1/2-week peak in a quick
round of profit taking by 1:17 p.m. EST (1817 GMT). It was last
at $1,726.10, a 0.62 percent increase.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery held onto
1.50 percent gains at $1,724.90, up $24.80 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the euro surged to a five-week high
against the dollar, further boosting dollar-denominated gold in
overseas markets, after U.S. jobs and manufacturing data fed
risk appetite with their suggestions of a strengthening U.S.
economy.
"The strong rally in gold changed what, prior to the (Fed's)
announcement, had been a test of gold's resolve," said Saxo Bank
senior manager Ole Hansen.
"The Fed statement changed all that and from thinking that
the gold rally potentially only had one year left to run, it
could now continue for longer," he said.
GOLD EXPECTED TO RISE IN 2012
A poll of precious metals price forecasters carried out by
Reuters in January showed most expect gold to continue its bull
run for a 12th year in 2012 as interest rates stay low and
central banks continue buying.
The survey of 45 analysts predicted an average spot gold
price of $1,765 an ounce in 2012, 14 percent higher than last
year's average of $1,544. However, the rate of its rise is
likely to slow, they said.
"Coupled with continued central bank appetite for gold, the
broader macro backdrop remains conducive for gold price gains,
given negative real interest rates, concerns over longer-term
inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding the financial
markets and economic outlook," Barclays Capital analyst Suki
Cooper said.
Silver was up 1.1 percent at $33.65 an ounce, having
tracked gains in gold up to its highest in nearly eight weeks at
$33.78 an ounce.
Platinum group metals also pulled off session highs. Spot
platinum was up 1.76 percent at $1,606.49 an ounce, while
spot palladium edged down to $689.72 an ounce from
$690.97 previously.
Miner Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum
producer, posted a rise in first-quarter output despite the
impact of safety stoppages, which it warned could hit both sales
and costs if current trends persist.
Anglo American, whose Anglo American Platinum unit
is the world's biggest miner of the white metal, said its
stoppages were more than double those of the fourth quarter of
2010. Refined platinum production was 9 percent lower.
Physical gold trade was muted by the closure of markets in
China and other key Asian gold-buying centres for the Lunar New
Year holiday.
Prices at 1:37 p.m. EST (1837 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1700.10 0.00 0.0% 8.5%
US silver 33.743 0.622 0.0% 20.9%
US platinum 1613.80 36.40 2.3% 15.3%
US palladium 694.45 1.10 0.2% 5.8%
Gold 1725.30 15.91 0.9% 10.3%
Silver 33.63 0.43 1.3% 21.5%
Platinum 1606.99 28.01 1.8% 15.4%
Palladium 690.50 -0.47 -0.1% 5.8%
Gold Fix 1727.00 14.00 0.8% 9.7%
Silver Fix 33.35 168.00 5.3% 18.3%
Platinum Fix 1615.00 18.00 1.1% 16.9%
Palladium Fix 698.00 2.00 0.3% 9.7%
(Reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Carole Vaporean in New
York; Editing by David Gregorio)