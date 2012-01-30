(Recasts, updates with comment, market activity, adds NEW YORK
* Gold slides as euro drops; correlation with stocks weakens
* Silver down but coin sales strong
* European leaders struggle with economic challenges
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 30 Gold fell on
Monday as a sharp drop in the euro and losses in commodities
triggered profit-taking after the metal's recent rally, but a
positive technical outlook could underpin bullion in the near
term.
The metal was dragged lower by a broad decline in equities,
crude oil and grain prices after Greece's efforts to reach a
debt restructuring with creditors stalled and European leaders
tried to find ways to reconcile economic austerity with growth.
Gold notched a 5 percent gain last week for its fourth
consecutive weekly gain after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
was unlikely to raise interest rates from near zero until at
least late 2014.
The market's technical picture improved after gold broke
above key resistance at its 200-day and 100-day moving averages,
analysts said.
"Gold is forming a bullish double-bottom pattern as it tries
to recover from its severe fourth-quarter sell-off," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital.
"Until gold trades above $1,804 where a new definitive
technical buy signal will be triggered, the bears remain in
control of this market," he said.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,730.36 an ounce
by 2:47 p.m. EST (1947 GMT), off an intraday low of $1,716.19.
It was on track gain 10 percent in January, which would be its
strongest monthly rise since August's 12 percent rally.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down
$1.20 at $1,731 an ounce. Trading volume was in line with its
30-day average.
Last week, gold staged its largest weekly rally in three
months on the Fed's interest rate comment and data which showed
the U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the final
quarter of 2011.
Silver fell 1.4 percent to $33.45 an ounce.
Less than a year after silver's breathtaking collapse from
record highs, investors are again snapping up coins at an
unprecedented pace which suggests the white metal could leave
gold in the dust.
GOLD-RISK CORRELATION WEAKENS
Gold's correlation with riskier assets has been erratic in
January, as its positive link with equities has fallen to the
weakest in the last week. This is a sharp contrast to the last
two months of 2011, when gold had moved in tandem with the euro.
Analysts said they expected gold to recover from Monday's
weakness, especially given the impasse over the restructuring of
Greece's debt burden.
"Until we get some kind of resolution in these discussions
on Greek debt and what the bondholders are going to accept as a
haircut, then that is still going to be a live issue for the
market," Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.
European leaders struggled to reconcile austerity with
growth on Monday at a summit that approved a permanent rescue
fund for the euro zone and was trying to put finishing touches
to a pact for stricter budget discipline.
Platinum was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1,609.24
an ounce and has risen by nearly 15 percent in January, the
biggest rise since the 25 percent rally of February 2008.
Palladium edged up 15 cents to $685.75 an ounce.
2:47 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1731.00 -1.20 -0.1 1715.70 1739.90 50,887
US Silver MAR 33.527 -0.263 -0.8 33.035 34.015 28,964
US Plat APR 1616.30 -6.70 -0.4 1601.60 1625.80 4,653
US Pall MAR 688.50 -1.65 -0.2 679.55 692.90 1,699
Gold 1730.36 -6.84 -0.4 1717.55 1738.85
Silver 33.450 -0.490 -1.4 33.060 33.950
Platinum 1609.24 -6.06 -0.4 1602.00 1620.00
Palladium 685.75 0.15 0.0 681.95 689.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 177,185 179,134 192,918 21.22 0.34
US Silver 31,603 35,447 76,055 37.19 -1.19
US Platinum 4,795 5,328 7,739 31 -3.00
US Palladium 1,854 2,754 3,895
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by Jim Marshall)