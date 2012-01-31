(Updates comment, market activity) * Gold up 10 pct gain in Jan., biggest monthly gain in 5 mths * Recent rally leaves late 2011 volatility in the shade * Low rate environment a key support; $1,800 next hurdle * Coming up: US ADP private-sector job report Wednesday By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 Gold rose in choppy trade on Tuesday, posting its biggest monthly rise since August on global economic unease and the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-term outlook for near-zero interest rates. The metal recovered after briefly turning lower due to a euro drop amid renewed Greek debt concerns and as disappointing consumer confidence and business activity pressured U.S. equities. Heavy trading of some ultra-bullish option plays indicated some investors expect the metal's price could rally to a new record this year, traders said. Gold was up 11 percent in January, as a lack of progress in resolving the European debt crisis pulled in investor. Also, supportive was the Fed saying last week it was ready to offer the economy extra stimulus and would likely keep rates near zero until at least late 2014. "Clearly, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke last week was leaving the door open for another round of potential asset buying. With the softer-than-expected consumer confidence data, we could see a move in coming months into that direction which supports gold," said Peter Buchanan, senior economist at CIBC World Markets. Gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,738 an ounce by 3:14 p.m. EST (2014 GMT), having earlier touched $1,747.39 - its highest since mid-December. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $6 at $1,740.40 an ounce, with volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average. Selling pressure related to February's first-notice day cut some early gains, traders said. COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said there was heavy trading in a bullish option strategy known as a butterfly, where investors buy one August $2,000 call, sell two $2,200 calls and buy back one $2,400 call. TD Securities strategists said in a note that investors could benefit from buying out-of-the-money call options in the six-month time frame, as implied volatility, or vol, is expected to pick up again in the near term. One-month at-the-money volatility was at 17.9 on Monday, sharply lower than 37 in September 2011, Reuters data showed. "Vol is lower everywhere in other markets. Investors are not really worried, and there is no 'crisis vol' to be bought," Jossen said. Gold's initial gains based on market optimism faded a day after Europe's leaders met at a summit to try to shift the economic debate from fighting a deepening debt crisis to reviving growth. The euro zone creaked after data showed record unemployment at the end of 2011, with joblessness in Italy rose to its highest since current records began in 2004. DECEMBER LOSS Sentiment for gold at the end of January compares starkly with late December, when prices dropped by more than 10 percent in their biggest monthly fall since the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors dashed for cash. A $400 price drop from last September's record $1,920.30 had left investors questioning whether gold had ended an 11-year rally. "After the big sell-off we had, there was a lot of nervousness heading into the last quarter. But the decisive move we've had, especially over the last week or so, has removed some of that worry," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo bank. Silver was 0.7 percent lower at $33.24 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.8 percent to $1,580.74 an ounce, while palladium eased 2 cents to $683.72. 3:14 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1740.40 6.00 0.3 1727.00 1750.60 141,943 US Silver MAR 33.262 -0.265 -0.8 32.930 34.130 42,260 US Plat APR 1588.10 -28.20 -1.7 1583.00 1633.00 10,207 US Pall MAR 686.35 -2.15 -0.3 684.15 696.95 3,612 Gold 1738.00 9.36 0.5 1727.15 1747.39 Silver 33.240 -0.220 -0.7 32.980 34.080 Platinum 1580.74 -28.50 -1.8 1583.75 1627.50 Palladium 683.72 0.02 0.0 686.53 694.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 156,830 216,291 193,041 21.45 0.23 US Silver 49,808 34,851 39,238 38.44 1.25 US Platinum 10,340 5,171 7,425 31 -3.00 US Palladium 4,090 2,680 3,747 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy; and Bob Burgdorfer)