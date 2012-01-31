(Updates comment, market activity)
* Gold up 10 pct gain in Jan., biggest monthly gain in 5
mths
* Recent rally leaves late 2011 volatility in the shade
* Low rate environment a key support; $1,800 next hurdle
* Coming up: US ADP private-sector job report Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 Gold rose in
choppy trade on Tuesday, posting its biggest monthly
rise since August on global economic unease and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's long-term outlook for near-zero interest
rates.
The metal recovered after briefly turning lower due to a
euro drop amid renewed Greek debt concerns and as disappointing
consumer confidence and business activity pressured U.S.
equities.
Heavy trading of some ultra-bullish option plays indicated
some investors expect the metal's price could rally to a new
record this year, traders said.
Gold was up 11 percent in January, as a lack of progress in
resolving the European debt crisis pulled in investor. Also,
supportive was the Fed saying last week it was ready to offer
the economy extra stimulus and would likely keep rates near
zero until at least late 2014.
"Clearly, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke last week was leaving
the door open for another round of potential asset buying. With
the softer-than-expected consumer confidence data, we could see
a move in coming months into that direction which supports
gold," said Peter Buchanan, senior economist at CIBC World
Markets.
Gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,738 an ounce by 3:14
p.m. EST (2014 GMT), having earlier touched $1,747.39 - its
highest since mid-December.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $6
at $1,740.40 an ounce, with volume about 30 percent below its
30-day average. Selling pressure related to February's
first-notice day cut some early gains, traders said.
COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said there
was heavy trading in a bullish option strategy known as a
butterfly, where investors buy one August $2,000 call, sell two
$2,200 calls and buy back one $2,400 call.
TD Securities strategists said in a note that investors
could benefit from buying out-of-the-money call options in the
six-month time frame, as implied volatility, or vol, is
expected to pick up again in the near term.
One-month at-the-money volatility was at 17.9 on Monday,
sharply lower than 37 in September 2011, Reuters data showed.
"Vol is lower everywhere in other markets. Investors are
not really worried, and there is no 'crisis vol' to be bought,"
Jossen said.
Gold's initial gains based on market optimism faded a day
after Europe's leaders met at a summit to try to shift the
economic debate from fighting a deepening debt crisis to
reviving growth.
The euro zone creaked after data showed record unemployment
at the end of 2011, with joblessness in Italy rose to its
highest since current records began in 2004.
DECEMBER LOSS
Sentiment for gold at the end of January compares starkly
with late December, when prices dropped by more than 10 percent
in their biggest monthly fall since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers as investors dashed for cash.
A $400 price drop from last September's record $1,920.30
had left investors questioning whether gold had ended an
11-year rally.
"After the big sell-off we had, there was a lot of
nervousness heading into the last quarter. But the decisive
move we've had, especially over the last week or so, has
removed some of that worry," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at
Saxo bank.
Silver was 0.7 percent lower at $33.24 an ounce.
Platinum fell 1.8 percent to $1,580.74 an ounce, while
palladium eased 2 cents to $683.72.
3:14 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1740.40 6.00 0.3 1727.00 1750.60 141,943
US Silver MAR 33.262 -0.265 -0.8 32.930 34.130 42,260
US Plat APR 1588.10 -28.20 -1.7 1583.00 1633.00 10,207
US Pall MAR 686.35 -2.15 -0.3 684.15 696.95 3,612
Gold 1738.00 9.36 0.5 1727.15 1747.39
Silver 33.240 -0.220 -0.7 32.980 34.080
Platinum 1580.74 -28.50 -1.8 1583.75 1627.50
Palladium 683.72 0.02 0.0 686.53 694.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 156,830 216,291 193,041 21.45 0.23
US Silver 49,808 34,851 39,238 38.44 1.25
US Platinum 10,340 5,171 7,425 31 -3.00
US Palladium 4,090 2,680 3,747
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by Marguerita Choy; and Bob Burgdorfer)