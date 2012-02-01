(Updates prices)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Feb 1 Gold rose for a second day
on Wednesday as the euro rebounded following upbeat German
economic data, building on gains in January that marked the
metal's strongest starting month in 32 years.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,744.66 an ounce at
1317 GMT, on course for a fifth straight week of gains.
It rose 11 percent in January, the largest one-month gain
since August 2011 and the largest for the month of January since
1980, thanks to a combination of the weakness in the dollar from
a Federal Reserve commitment to keep U.S. rates near zero,
investor and consumer demand and central bank purchases.
Evidence of Germany's economic health helped boost the euro,
and gold by extension. The single European currency was expected
to remain under pressure from concerns about Greece, however,
even after its finance minister said talks with private
creditors on a swap deal vital to avoid a chaotic default, were
"one formal step away".
Analysts largely expect gold to rally this year, although
many say that a pull-back in the near term looks likely.
"Buyers have returned to the euro, which is
helping the situation in gold. It had a bit of lacklustre
profit-taking yesterday but didn't break anything important on
the downside, which helped confirm that being long is back in
vogue," Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank, said.
"The last two weeks have done a heck of a lot to confidence,
and we've seen that attempted corrections have been short-lived,
so the mood has definitely changed, but overall, we are
overbought quite significantly ... so there will be some kind of
consolidation."
The gold price has risen by nearly 15 percent since hitting
six-month lows in late December.
Anecdotal evidence of robust Chinese demand over the Lunar
New Year holiday last week, together with figures on holdings of
the metal in exchange-traded funds and U.S. futures, have added
to the perception that the investor mood towards gold has become
more positive following December's sharp drop.
EURO ZONE SUPPORT
"Concerns about Greece and Portugal are keeping demand for
gold high and supporting the price. Yesterday gold defied the
downward trend in commodity prices and a firmer U.S. dollar,
increasing to an eight-week high of $1,748 per troy ounce,"
Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
"There has still been no breakthrough in negotiations (on
Greek debt) ... The sovereign debt crisis will thus continue to
preoccupy the markets for some considerable time yet and should
support the gold price," they said.
Gold priced in euros was trading at its highest
in nearly six months, having also staged its biggest monthly
rise in January since August, with a gain of 10 percent.
Holdings of metal in ETFs rose by over 650,000 ounces in
January, marking the first month of net inflows
in two months. December's outflows of nearly 1 million ounces
coincided with the second-largest monthly drop in the gold price
since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008.
Later in the day, U.S. data on nationwide manufacturing is
due. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management is
expected to show factory activity in the world's largest economy
expanded at its fastest pace in January since June last year.
Silver outpaced the rest of the precious metals
complex, rising nearly 2 percent on the day to $33.78 an ounce.
The silver price rose by nearly 20 percent last month, in its
largest monthly rally in nine months.
Platinum and palladium both rallied in line with firmness
across the industrial commodities complex as Brent crude oil
futures gained nearly 1 percent on the day to around
$112 a barrel and London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.6
percent to $8,370.5 a tonne.
An uptick in Chinese factory activity in January offered
further support to raw materials prices.
Platinum, which relies heavily on Chinese consumers
for jewellery demand, rose 1.5 percent on the day to $1,607.99
an ounce, while palladium, which depends on consumption
in the Chinese car market for demand, gained 1.4 percent to
trade at $690.22 an ounce.
