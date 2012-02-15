(Updates with comment, market activity, adds graphic link) * China's talk to boost euro zone debt seen inflationary * Gold breaks ranks with euro, US equities * Clarity sought as Greek crisis comes to a head * Coming up: U.S. housing starts Thursday By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 Gold rose on Wednesday after China vowed to continue to invest in euro zone government debt, increasing gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation fueled by ample liquidity in the financial system. Bullion broke ranks with the euro and U.S. equities, even though it was off session highs as the dollar recovered losses on news euro zone finance officials are looking to delay a second bailout program for Greece. The metal rose as much as 1 percent after China's central bank governor said China and other emerging nations such as Brazil, Russia or India were waiting for the right time to help the euro bloc, but there were no concrete promises on fresh funding. "For China to make a commitment like that is enough to give gold the psychological boost and to...increase the potential for inflating commodities and precious metals prices," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth Management with more than $1 billion in assets. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,725.79 an ounce by 3:04 p.m. EST (2004 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $10.40 at $1,728.10. Volume was about 30 percent below its 30-day average, in line with its recent pace. Gold was lifted by crude oil's gains, while the euro and Wall Street fell after initial rallies fizzled. The metal, though viewed as a safe haven, has tracked the fortunes of riskier assets in the past few months, as market turbulence caused by the euro zone debt crisis forces investors to sell gold to cover losses elsewhere. "The correlation between gold in the short term and some of the risk markets is higher than people probably expect," said Pau Morilla-Giner, head of equities, commodities & alternative investments at London and Capital Asset Management. "Gold continues to trade about 60 to 70 percent of the time as an alternative currency, which clearly has to do with being a better store of value than nominal currencies that are being abused by excessive quantitative easing (QE) across the board," he added. A few Federal Reserve officials in January believed another round of central bank bond buying would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy, but others dissented, minutes of the Fed's last meeting showed. PAULSON UPBEAT ON GOLD ETF Also boosting sentiment was news hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson's firm continued to keep a significant stake in SPDR Gold Trust at the end of the fourth quarter, a U.S. regulatory filing showed. Paulson & Co cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was probably driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the metal. However, Paulson's selling in the SPDR Gold Trust was more than offset by buying by other investors, reflecting long-term confidence in gold. Spot platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,628.99 an ounce. Silver was down 0.7 percent on the day at $33.30 an ounce, while palladium inched down 0.4 percent to $679.47. 3:04 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1728.10 10.40 0.6 1720.30 1739.20 132,040 US Silver MAR 33.408 0.060 0.2 33.100 33.975 48,685 US Plat APR 1638.20 10.20 0.6 1631.30 1645.80 5,993 US Pall MAR 683.65 -3.60 -0.5 681.30 693.60 2,782 Gold 1725.79 6.69 0.4 1719.25 1737.05 Silver 33.300 -0.240 -0.7 33.130 33.940 Platinum 1628.99 4.91 0.3 1632.50 1640.00 Palladium 679.47 -2.73 -0.4 683.73 692.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 140,257 194,456 194,204 20.29 -0.19 US Silver 64,238 46,554 42,894 33.42 0.50 US Platinum 6,183 7,425 7,630 19 0.00 US Palladium 3,054 4,140 4,239 (Additonal reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)