(Rewrites, adds details throughout story) * Funds exit gold trade Bernanke's job remarks dash QE3 hopes * Gold posts biggest 1-day loss in 5 months, ends Feb in red * Gold touched high above $1,790 early after ECB cash move * Coming up: U.S. personal income Thursday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Feb 29 Gold fell 5 percent to below $1,690 an ounce on Wednesday for its biggest one-day drop in more than three years, as speculation that central banks might be done with easy monetary policies led funds to exit the bullion trade. Gold fell nearly $100 and silver was down $3 from session highs. Losses started to snowball at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not mention another round of monetary easing was imminent. Trading volume exploded when speculation about an unusually large sell-order ran rampant. Option traders said funds were heavy buyers of puts to protect against further losses. Gold's losses dwarfed those in the euro and other commodities as bullion fell through key support after it failed to sustain gains around $1,790 an ounce, above Monday's high. Market talk about erroneous trades in the U.S. Treasury bond futures market also hit sentiment. Most analysts viewed the sudden decline as an aberration rather than the start of a long-term decline. "There is no hint from Bernanke's speech that there will be a QE3 type program which people have been hoping for," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment manager with $28 billion in assets. "It's just a pullback, it doesn't feel like it would be the start of a bear market," Sherman said. Spot gold was down 5 percent for the day at $1,695.39 an ounce by 4:10 p.m., after hitting a one-month low at $1,687.99. Wednesday's sell-off wiped out gold's gains from earlier in February, and the metal ended the month with a 2.5 percent loss for its second decline in three months. Earlier in the session, bullion touched a 3-1/2 month high at $1,790.30 after the European Central Bank completed offering cheap loans worth over half a trillion euros to banks. The ECB move reinforced some notions among gold investors that central banks might be finished with their monetary easing. Spot gold fell below its 150-day moving average for the first time in a month. Analysts said the next important resistance level is $1,650 an ounce, where the metal found support during its last sell-off in late January. Funds were heavy buyers of December $1,500 put options as some looked to profit and others tried to protect further downside risks in futures, said Jonathan Jossen, a COMEX gold options floor trader. NO EASING HINT FROM BERNANKE In his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress, Bernanke said that while the decline in the U.S. unemployment rate has been more rapid than expected, it would not continue dropping unless economic growth accelerated. Bernanke's remarks hit gold particularly hard because heavy bullish bets had been placed leading up to the ECB's offering of low-interest loans as it bought more time to sort out the debt crisis, analysts said. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $77.10 at $1,711.30 an ounce. Trading started out quietly but exploded after 10 a.m. EST, with 30,000 lots of the April contract trading in a five-minute span between 10:50 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Turnover was around 340,000 lots, about 70 percent above the market's 30-day average and on track to be one of the busiest days since September 2011, preliminary Reuters data showed. Spot silver was down 6.4 percent at $35.54 an ounce, reversing a 4 percent gain posted on Tuesday. Among platinum group metals, platinum was down 2.2 percent at $1,676.50 an ounce and palladium fell 3.1 percent to $697.28. 4:10 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1711.30 -77.10 -4.3 1688.40 1792.30 318,026 US Silver MAY 34.642 -2.563 -6.9 33.825 37.580 109,117 US Plat APR 1692.60 -30.90 -1.8 1677.00 1739.00 14,174 US Pall JUN 708.40 -13.80 -1.9 701.40 727.80 4,925 Gold 1695.39 -88.60 -5.0 1689.35 1790.30 Silver 34.540 -2.370 -6.4 34.230 37.460 Platinum 1676.50 -37.74 -2.2 1679.25 1732.50 Palladium 697.28 -21.94 -3.1 702.73 722.22 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 338,315 190,545 195,452 19.8 -0.04 US Silver 120,681 58,927 74,065 34.37 2.02 US Platinum 14,952 7,774 7,995 23.94 0.11 US Palladium 5,226 5,304 4,678 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)