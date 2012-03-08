(Recasts, updates comment, market activity)
* Gold follows riskier assets higher on Greek optimism
* Cenbank easy monetary policies should underpin gold
* Markets eye Greek bond swap deadline later Thursday
* Coming up: U.S. Feb. nonfarm payrolls Friday
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 8 Gold rose 1
percent on Thursday, following the euro and U.S. equities for a
second day of gains, as an expected conclusion of a Greek bond
deal boosted financial markets across the board.
Bullion's rally quickened pace as Greece moved closer to
wrapping up its bond swap with private investors on Thursday.
However, the metal came off its highs after the European Central
Bank delivered a surprise warning on inflation and lowered its
growth forecast.
Investor sentiment in gold already received a boost after a
Wednesday report said U.S. Federal Reserve officials were
considering a new type of bond-buying program. Year to date,
gold is up nearly 9 percent on a near-zero U.S. interest rate
outlook.
However, investors are expecting gold to rally further on
expectations that the Fed and the ECB will continue easy
monetary policies to stimulate growth. Gold posted a 5-percent
tumble last Wednesday on fears of no imminent U.S. easing.
One gold fund manager said increased money printing by
central banks should prompt investors to buy gold as a hedge
against shrinking portfolio value.
"At some point, the (Greece) resolution is going to be much
harder...other than just pouring money into it," said Dan
Denbow, manager of the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund
with assets under management of around $2.1 billion.
"Gold may not look like it's going anywhere, but anything
else is devaluating against it," Denbow said.
Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,702.70 an ounce by
3:19 p.m. EST (2019 GMT).
Despite a two-day rally, gold is on track for its second
consecutive weekly loss after a 2-percent tumble on Tuesday as
jitters over Greece's debt sent the metal below its 200-day
moving average.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$14.80 at $1,698.70 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average but above its previous session,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
The gold market will closely monitor a deadline for
participation in Greece's debt swap later on Thursday. Greece,
the debt-struck euro zone member, indicated that it had already
cleared a vital threshold needed to pass a deal that will hand
bondholders steep cuts in the value of their investments.
Bullion investors also await Friday's February U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, which could be a driver to gold prices via its
effects on the U.S. dollar.
"...Gold will actually rally on the back of more confidence.
The chance of another big shock from Greece is very low and the
U.S. is recovering," said Daniel Smith, an analyst at Standard
Chartered.
DECEMBER LOWS POSSIBLE?
Even though gold had rallied in the last 11 consecutive
years, the metal's safe-haven status appeared to have weakened
after recent sharp pullbacks even as the euro zone still faced a
chaotic Greek default.
Denbow said it is not surprising for gold to retest its late
December low near $1,500 an ounce due to shorter-term trade
actions and as investors sold the metal for liquidity needs.
Gold's rally earlier this year was not driven by a lot of
volume, suggesting a lack of conviction in the "risk-on" trade
when bullion followed gains in riskier assets such as equities,
Denbow said.
Holdings of gold in the world's largest exchange-traded
products held at a record 70.82 million ounces. ETPs have drawn
in well over half a million ounces of gold in the last month,
reflecting demand among investors for the metal.
Silver rose by 1.4 percent on the day to $33.84 an
ounce.
In other metals, platinum rose 2.1 percent to $1,659
an ounce, while palladium rose 2.5 percent to $697.70 an
ounce.
3:19 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1698.70 14.80 0.9 1683.60 1704.80 142,236
US Silver MAY 33.831 0.246 0.7 33.360 34.185 36,853
US Plat APR 1656.70 29.40 1.8 1630.30 1664.00 8,394
US Pall JUN 699.45 14.10 2.1 685.65 704.70 2,741
Gold 1702.70 17.94 1.1 1683.85 1703.46
Silver 33.840 0.460 1.4 33.360 34.140
Platinum 1659.00 33.51 2.1 1631.50 1659.00
Palladium 697.70 16.90 2.5 687.50 700.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 176,117 196,880 194,958 18.68 -1.44
US Silver 40,340 66,265 74,128 34.53 -3.00
US Platinum 9,416 8,193 7,995 23.62 0.15
US Palladium 2,795 5,626 4,701
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sofina Mirza-Reid)