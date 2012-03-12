(Recasts, updates comment, market activity, adds details) * China's trade deficit weighs, eyes on FOMC Tuesday * Bullion briefly falls below platinum 1st time since Sept * Specs cut gold futures net longs most since August * Gold exchange-traded product holdings hit record high * Coming up: U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement Tues By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper NEW YORK/LONDON, March 12 Gold fell on Monday, retreating from the previous session's rally as investors worried about data showing a massive drop in money managers' bullish position on gold and silver futures. Gold prices briefly fell below platinum, reversing platinum's unusual discount for the first time since September. Better U.S. economic data have pressured gold, while supply fears in top producer South Africa have boosted platinum. The precious metal dropped along with oil on economic worries after China posted its biggest trade deficit in a decade, and some buyers stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Tuesday. Bullion investors grew cautious after Friday's U.S. data showed net long futures positions held by money managers, including hedge funds, posted the biggest one-week drop since August. Bullish bets in silver futures also tumbled. "Speculative investment demand has certainly been a positive factor behind the precious metals' run. Liquidation of it takes away some of the support behind this market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at Vision Financial Markets. "In the near term, I wouldn't be surprised to see a little further consolidation or sideways movement," he said. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,700.50 an ounce by 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT), after Friday's surprise $40 rally from intraday lows after a third straight monthly growth in U.S. employment. U.S. April gold futures settled down $11.70 at $1,699.80 an ounce, with trading volume slightly above in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Net long futures positions held by speculators fell 20 percent in the week up to March 6, the biggest drop since August 2010, U.S. futures regulator CFTC said in its Commitment of Traders report. Including options, the key speculative group posted its largest one-week decline since 2008. Other analysts, however, said the move was positive because the metal could now rally again after speculators had sharply slashed their bullish bets. Jonathan Jossen, COMEX gold options floor trader, said the CFTC report showing a 17 percent drop in producer net short position, the biggest in at least two years, could also boost the metal's price as gold miners bought back their gold hedges. FOMC OUTLOOK IN FOCUS The gold market will closely monitor Tuesday's policy statement from the Federal Reserve Open Market meeting, which will likely discuss the need of further economic stimulus. A Reuters poll showed dealers scaled back the size of expected Fed easing after the encouraging U.S. job report. "The market had maybe overly anticipated QE3 into the gold price, it had factored in too much and it maybe what we saw last week was something of that being extracted back out of the price - diminished expectations of QE3," said James Steel, an analyst at HSBC. Flows of metal into exchange-traded products, a barometer of longer-term investor demand, rose for a ninth week in a row last week, up 71,845 ounces to 70.759 million ounces. In other precious metals, silver fell by 1.7 percent to $33.56 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.9 percent on the day to $1,691.74 an ounce and palladium rose 1.1 percent to $699.47 an ounce. 2:55 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1699.80 -11.70 -0.7 1692.50 1717.40 138,104 US Silver MAY 33.413 -0.799 -2.3 33.380 34.410 32,469 US Plat APR 1695.70 10.80 0.6 1674.30 1707.90 6,573 US Pall JUN 704.25 -5.70 -0.8 699.00 710.80 1,681 Gold 1700.50 -7.53 -0.4 1693.18 1713.80 Silver 33.560 -0.590 -1.7 33.380 34.300 Platinum 1691.74 14.68 0.9 1675.50 1701.74 Palladium 699.47 7.47 1.1 699.00 704.72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 183,592 178,424 193,964 19.54 -0.67 US Silver 35,886 66,280 73,884 32.8 -0.38 US Platinum 7,395 8,259 8,312 23.94 0.44 US Palladium 1,698 5,490 4,684 (Editing by David Gregorio)