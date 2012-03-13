(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Platinum trades above gold, first time in 6 months
* Gold eases ahead of U.S. rate decision
* Coming up: FOMC decision; 1815 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, March 13 Platinum rose for a fifth
day in a row on Tuesday, its longest stretch of gains since
October, pushing the price above that of gold for the first time
in six months, while gold fell below $1,700 an ounce before a
U.S. rate decision.
The price of platinum has gained more than 20 percent so far
this year, propelled by supply disruptions in South Africa, the
world's largest producer, where safety stoppages and illegal
strike action at a major mine have eroded output.
Spot platinum was bid up 0.1 percent at $1,687.50 an
ounce by 1505 GMT.
Spot gold was bid at $1,686.30 an ounce, down 0.75
percent on the day, pressured by strong U.S. consumer spending
figures, but still up 0.7 percent in the last week.
"We have been ragingly bullish on platinum this
year. We perhaps got in a tiny bit too early, but this is one we
have been plugging very strongly," Nic Brown, head of commodity
strategy at Natixis said.
"We think the fundamentals of platinum are much better than
gold's fundamentals," Brown said. Industrial demand for platinum
from the European auto market is likely to be lacklustre, but
jewellery demand in consuming nations such as Japan and China
could help offset that, he added.
Much of the boost to the platinum price this year has come
from a month-long stoppage at world number two producer Impala
Platinum's largest facility at Rustenburg, which the
company said cost nearly 200,000 ounces in production and would
probably cut deliveries in April by up to 50 percent.
A government crackdown on safety in mines that started in
the later stages of 2011 also led to sharp decreases in output
at some of Impala's major rivals such as Anglo Platinum
, Aquarius and Lonmin.
The demand side of the platinum market is less rosy.
Platinum relies most heavily on the European auto market for
consumption, where it is used in catalytic converters in
diesel-powered vehicles and where the euro zone debt crisis
threatens to push the entire region into recession.
Speculators have turned more bullish on platinum this year,
with their holdings of U.S. platinum futures rising by nearly 50
percent since the end of last year to their highest in six
months, compared with a rise of about 25 percent in speculative
holdings of gold futures. <0#CFTC:>
FED FOCUS
The key event risk for financial markets later on Tuesday is
expected to be a decision on U.S. monetary policy from the
Federal Reserve, which is expected to signal it will keep
benchmark rates unchanged near zero, but is unlikely to
indicate, one way or another, its intentions to use additional
policy measures to further stimulate economic growth.
The markets have already priced in a waning chance of the
Fed indicating that it stands ready to add extra liquidity to
the financial system via government bond purchases, or
quantitative easing (QE), which aims to keep interest rates low
and curbs the dollar's strength.
Gold has more than doubled in price since the Fed unveiled
its first round of QE in late 2008.
"The market is still going to be looking for any kind of
signs. We are not sure it's going to get any," Tobias Merath, an
analyst at Credit Suisse Private Banking said.
"Our view for a little while has been with the Fed's new
policy of indicating where interest rates are going, that allows
it to influence the shape of the yield curve, without the need
of heavy-handed measures like QE. We would be surprised if there
were to be anything for the gold market to get optimstic about,"
he said.
A U.S. government report that showed consumer spending
rising at its fastest pace in five months in February lifted the
dollar and raised expectations for the Fed not to signal the use
of extra measures to encourage growth.
The rise in the dollar against a basket of currencies
posed a further headwind to gold, which tends to come under
pressure as non-U.S. investors sell their bullion holdings to
book a higher profit in their own currencies.
Even with the prospect of no more QE to sustain any major
gold rallies, investors have maintained their interest in the
metal, as evidenced by the rise in global holdings of gold in
exchange-traded products to record highs this week.
The amount of metal held by the major ETPs reached 70.887
million ounces by the close of trade on Monday, having risen by
361,000 ounces so far in March, marking the third straight month
of expansion in holdings.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.8 percent
on the day at $33.32 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.1
percent at $696.72 an ounce.
