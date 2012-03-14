* Gold falls to lowest since mid-Jan, giving up QE premium
* U.S. 10-year bond yields rise to highest in more than 4
months
* Platinum, palladium look positive
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, March 14 Gold fell to its lowest
since mid-January on Wednesday after a modest upgrade of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's economic outlook added zip to the dollar
and gave investors an excuse to lighten holdings of bullion.
The Fed gave few clues on prospects for further monetary
easing on Tuesday but offered a slightly brighter economic
outlook, backed by a report that showed retail sales posting
their largest gain in five months in February.
Spot gold fell more than 2 percent to $1,642.30 per
ounce by 1324 GMT, having hit a low of $1,640.30 - its lowest
since Jan. 16. U.S. April gold shed 3 percent to
$1,642.70 per ounce. Silver was influenced by gold, falling 1.8
percent.
The fall in gold reflects removal of the premium attached to
further quantitative easing, with prices giving up almost all of
the gains made since Jan. 25 when the Fed signaled the potential
for additional policy stimulus.
"We saw the 10-year (U.S.) government bond yield breaking
out of the holding pattern it's been trading in for the last
five or six months. That's one of the precursors to a change in
rate sentiment," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
"Knowing how dovish the Fed - especially Bernanke - is, for
him to say we're seeing growth is surprising. So removal of
quantitative easing and a higher rates forecast is not good for
gold in the near term," he added.
An ultra-low interest rate environment has been positive for
gold as it takes focus away from its lack of yield.
The dollar rose broadly, hitting an 11-month high versus the
yen, while U.S. government yields rose and European
shares gained further traction.
Meanwhile, a slightly more optimistic economic outlook also
spurred more investors to seek opportunities in other markets
such as stocks.
Standard Bank analysts said however that gold was moving
closer to good value, with underlying fundamentals expected to
support prices.
"As far as real interest rates are concerned, we believe
that they will remain low for some time to come. The futures
market agrees. Even the Fed has indicated that they will keep
rates very low for some time," Standard Bank's Walter de Wet
said.
"This should keep real interest rates in negative territory.
At the same time, economic conditions may indicate that the Fed
funds rate is too low. Such a mismatch has in the past proved
quite bullish for gold."
Slightly more robust industrial data was reflected in the
performance of platinum and palladium due to their use in car
production.
Platinum is enjoying a premium of around $30 to gold, with
spot metal last at $1,678 per ounce, while palladium
stood at $696 per ounce.
"The potential for PGMs to outperform the complex is a
reflection of the fact that a growth story would benefit
industrials more than it would traditional safe havens, such as
gold," UBS said in a note to clients.
"But from a relative value perspective in the PGM space,
flow data of late continues to support the view that palladium
is slightly favoured," it added.
(editing by Jane Baird and Helen Massy-Beresford)