(Updates prices)
* Price near two-week highs; correlation weakens vs USD
* Gold/silver ratio at three-month highs
* Coming up: U.S. April total vehicle sales
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, May 1 Gold touched two-week highs on
Tuesday, set for its longest stretch of daily gains in eight
months, after a rally in the dollar fizzled out as investor
concern escalated over the resilience of the U.S. and euro zone
economies.
The dollar pared gains to fall against a basket of major
currencies after the most recent spate of data from the United
States revived some expectations that the Federal Reserve would
offer additional support to the economy via a third round of
quantitative easing, or purchases of govenrment bonds to anchor
market interest rates.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,670.76 an ounce by
1245 GMT, having fallen earlier to a session low of $1,658.83.
The price was on track for a sixth day of gains in a row,
the longest rally since last August, yet without confirmation
from the Fed of more support for the U.S. economy, gains could
be limited in the near term, analysts said.
"What I would definitely say is, near term, I can't see the
price breaking higher, to $1,700 an ounce or above. It needs
another catalyst, something more powerful than perhaps in the
near future there could potentially be QE," Nikos Kavalis, an
analyst at RBS, said.
"Of course, an excessively loose monetary policy environment
will continue but whether there is a need for another QE, I am
not convinced," he said. "We are in an enviroment where
market-specific fundamentals are taking a bit of a backseat and
general sentiment is really the driving force."
Though the disappointing data may fuel expectations that the
Fed might launch more QE, two of the central bank's policymakers
both said they saw no need for further easing but also said they
do not believe the Fed should quickly move to raise rates.
<ID:nL1E8FU562> <ID:nL1E8G10JW>
The gold price ended April in the red for the third
consecutive month after data showed improvement in the U.S.
economy and the Fed's stance became less dovish.
LOW-RATE BOOST
Gold benefits from low interest rates in that it can compete
more effectively for investor cash that can see diminished
returns from stocks or bonds. Loose monetary policy also creates
the potential for a pick-up in inflationary pressures, something
gold can help portfolio managers guard against.
"The bullion markets have been on the defensive since U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke began distancing the Fed
from a third round of quantitative easing in testimony to
Congress on 29 February," HSBC analyst James Steel said.
"Prices appear to be stabilizing above $1,620 an ounce,
however, and we believe that net long positions on the Comex in
gold and silver have fallen to levels at which latent bulls may
begin to rebuild positions. This leads us to believe that prices
may bottom out, at least in the near term," he said.
The belief that the gold price may avoid a more protracted
sell-off was reflected in investor demand for the metal in
exchange-traded products.
ETPs witnessed their largest one-day net inflow in a month,
reflecting investor demand for the metal, which has recovered
from three month-troughs to hit two-week peaks this week.
Holdings of metal in the world's largest ETPs monitored by
Reuters rose by 129,120 oz, or 0.18 percent, by the close of
business on Monday to a total of 70.259 million ounces.
Gold's inverse correlation to the dollar softened for a
second day running to approach -62 percent, its least negative
in nearly two weeks, meaning the bullion price is less likely to
move in the opposite direction to the greenback than it was at
the start of April, when this correlation deepened to -70
percent.
So the dollar's drop to two-month lows against the Japanese
yen on Tuesday did not give the bullion price much of a lift.
Gold may have fallen for three straight months, but it put
on its strongest performance against silver since the start of
the year.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of ounces
of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, has risen to its
highest since January 19, having hit a four-month low on Feb.
29, when the gold price lost more than 5 percent in one day, its
largest one-day drop since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
late 2008.
Gold has lost nearly 7 percent in three months, compared
with a near-18 percent drop in the price of silver in this time.
Silver which has gained a net 11 percent so far in
2012, was up 0.8 percent on the day at $31.24 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,563.75
an ounce, while palladium was up 0.3 percent at $679.97
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
William Hardy)