* Markets digest Europe's elections, debt crisis outlook * Gold may benefit from bailout renegotiation-analyst * U.S. gold trading volume weak, speculative fervor unseen * Coming up: U.S Redbook retail sales Tuesday (Adds details, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 Gold eased on Monday in very thin trade, pressured by weaker crude oil prices and a lack of safe-haven demand as investors digested what election results in France and Greece will mean for the region's debilitating debt crisis. Bullion fell after election results in France and Greece reflected strong anti-austerity sentiment, renewing European sovereign debt fears and anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand. However, the metal, which has largely followed the performance in riskier assets so far this year, stayed lower even though the euro, oil and equities recovered from early session tumbles. Trading volume was very light in U.S. gold futures after a recent strong run of U.S. economic data and fading hopes of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve prompted some investors to reduce their bullish positions. "Gold is suffering from a lack of participation right now, which is not a good thing in my view. The market looks vulnerable from a technical standpoint," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities wealth manager LOGIC Advisors. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,637.11 an ounce by 3:33 p.m. EDT (1933 GMT), recouping early losses after hitting a session low of $1,632.98. O'Neill said the $1,630 area should provide technical support, and the metal could rebound if it held above the resistance level which was in line with recent lows. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $6.10 an ounce at $1,639.10, with trading volume about 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Concern over the outlook for the euro zone was a key factor driving gold prices to record highs last year. So far this year, the dollar and U.S. treasuries, as well as German Bunds, took over as investors' safe havens of choice. If the situation in the euro zone worsens significantly, gold may benefit as Europeans could once again scramble to diversify away from the euro. Credit Agricole said in a Monday note the growing influence of anti-austerity political tensions could trigger a wave of renegotiation for bailout programs, increasing gold's investment appeal. PHYSICAL DEMAND EYED Gold imports to India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewelers after the federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewelry it imposed in March. Year to date, gold's relatively small gain of 5 percent has prompted some momentum traders and funds to invest in U.S. equities, which have gained almost twice as much as the metal on a percentage basis. Silver's decline led the precious metals complex. Spot silver was down 1.1 percent at $30.02 an ounce, while spot platinum inched up 45 cents to $1,520.80 an ounce and spot palladium fell 0.7 percent percent to $641.93 an ounce. 3:33 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1639.10 -6.10 -0.4 1632.20 1644.00 87,031 US Silver MAY 30.072 -0.308 -1.0 29.845 30.150 26 US Plat JUL 1530.10 -5.90 -0.4 1512.90 1532.60 3,979 US Pall JUN 647.80 -4.35 -0.7 644.00 655.50 1,994 Gold 1637.11 -4.94 -0.3 1632.98 1642.40 Silver 30.020 -0.320 -1.1 29.710 30.360 Platinum 1520.80 0.45 0.0 1514.50 1528.24 Palladium 641.93 -4.27 -0.7 646.75 652.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 102,442 163,087 192,789 17.01 -0.41 US Silver 30,213 54,525 62,357 25.81 -1.08 US Platinum 4,077 7,614 8,267 19 0.00 US Palladium 2,160 2,897 4,673 (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)