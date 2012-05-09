* Gold down again on questions about Greece bailout
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, May 9 Gold dropped below $1,600 an
ounce in heavy trading o n W ednesday, nearly wiping out gains for
2012 as political uncertainty in Greece and Spanish bank worries
prompted investors to sell bullion for a third straight daily
decline.
The precious metal was down more than 3 percent so far this
week on European debt fears due to a change in the French
presidency, the frail state of Spanish banks and political
gridlock in Greece.
This week's turmoil in Europe prompted investors to unwind
long positions in gold built on optimism that followed a
130-billion euro bailout deal between the EU, the IMF and
Greece.
"With the fate of the euro once again hanging in the
balance, investors may have also soured on gold, perhaps
questioning whether they are now going to be seeing sufficient
amounts of 'bail-out euros' that could potentially help the
precious metal find a bid," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at
INTL FCStone.
Spot gold bounced off session lows and was down 1
percent on the day at $1,589.26 an ounce 2:50 p.m. ( 1850 GMT)
B ullion hit a four-month low of $1,579.30, its lowest since Jan.
3.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$10.30 at $1,594.20 an ounce. Trading volume was sharply above
average for a second straight day, about 40 percent over its
30-day norm, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Open interest, which measures the total number of open
futures contracts, rose 1 percent despite Tuesday's sell-off,
CME data showed. The move suggested some U.S. investors might
have initiated short positions as others closed out their
bullish bets.
Bullion's three-day drop sent the metal's relative strength
index falling to around 33 on Wednesday, close to an area below
30 which is considered oversold.
On technical charts, gold looked vulnerable for further
losses after it fell through heavy daily and weekly support
between $1,620 and $1,630 an ounce and its 18-month upward
trendline on monthly charts.
FED REMAINS KEY
The gold price has been in decline for most of the past two
months, since U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no
signal that the central bank would start a third round of
government bond buying, or quantitative easing.
Recent improvements in the U.S. economy should mean the
Federal Reserve's next policy move will be to raise interest
rates, possibly in just six to nine months, said Narayana
Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed.
Gold's 2012 gains totalled 14 percent in late February, but
now it is up less than 2 percent on the year to date.
Gold this year had tended to trade in tandem with riskier
assets such as equities and crude oil. But this week's losses
have the precious metal underperforming 2012 gains of about 9
percent in the S&P 500 stock index and nearly 6.5 percent
in crude oil.
Other precious metals were down but off their session lows.
Silver fell 0.8 percent to $29.18 an ounce.
Palladium fell in line with gold, even though the
release of Chinese data showed strong year-on-year growth in car
sales in the world's largest auto market.
Palladium was last down 1 percent on the day at
$609.03 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.5 percent
at $1,496.99 an ounce.
2:50 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1594.20 -10.30 -0.6 1578.50 1607.00 191,515
US Silver MAY 29.197 -0.217 -0.7 28.735 29.100 81
US Plat JUL 1499.20 -9.10 -0.6 1490.70 1513.10 7,334
US Pall JUN 613.65 -9.20 -1.5 609.00 624.65 5,181
Gold 1589.26 -15.62 -1.0 1580.30 1606.16
Silver 29.180 -0.240 -0.8 28.650 29.480
Platinum 1496.99 -6.79 -0.5 1493.93 1508.74
Palladium 609.03 -5.87 -1.0 611.25 623.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 213,204 156,615 192,768 19.79 1.16
US Silver 47,267 54,490 61,419 29.29 2.00
US Platinum 7,499 7,000 8,218 19 0.00
US Palladium 5,872 2,891 4,662
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by
David Gregorio)