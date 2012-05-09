* Gold down again on questions about Greece bailout * Bullion sell-off nearly wipes out 2012 gains * U.S. gold open interest up 1 percent * Coming up: US import, export prices Thursday (New throughout, updates prices, market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, May 9 Gold dropped below $1,600 an ounce in heavy trading o n W ednesday, nearly wiping out gains for 2012 as political uncertainty in Greece and Spanish bank worries prompted investors to sell bullion for a third straight daily decline. The precious metal was down more than 3 percent so far this week on European debt fears due to a change in the French presidency, the frail state of Spanish banks and political gridlock in Greece. This week's turmoil in Europe prompted investors to unwind long positions in gold built on optimism that followed a 130-billion euro bailout deal between the EU, the IMF and Greece. "With the fate of the euro once again hanging in the balance, investors may have also soured on gold, perhaps questioning whether they are now going to be seeing sufficient amounts of 'bail-out euros' that could potentially help the precious metal find a bid," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at INTL FCStone. Spot gold bounced off session lows and was down 1 percent on the day at $1,589.26 an ounce 2:50 p.m. ( 1850 GMT) B ullion hit a four-month low of $1,579.30, its lowest since Jan. 3. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $10.30 at $1,594.20 an ounce. Trading volume was sharply above average for a second straight day, about 40 percent over its 30-day norm, preliminary Reuters data showed. Open interest, which measures the total number of open futures contracts, rose 1 percent despite Tuesday's sell-off, CME data showed. The move suggested some U.S. investors might have initiated short positions as others closed out their bullish bets. Bullion's three-day drop sent the metal's relative strength index falling to around 33 on Wednesday, close to an area below 30 which is considered oversold. On technical charts, gold looked vulnerable for further losses after it fell through heavy daily and weekly support between $1,620 and $1,630 an ounce and its 18-month upward trendline on monthly charts. FED REMAINS KEY The gold price has been in decline for most of the past two months, since U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no signal that the central bank would start a third round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing. Recent improvements in the U.S. economy should mean the Federal Reserve's next policy move will be to raise interest rates, possibly in just six to nine months, said Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed. Gold's 2012 gains totalled 14 percent in late February, but now it is up less than 2 percent on the year to date. Gold this year had tended to trade in tandem with riskier assets such as equities and crude oil. But this week's losses have the precious metal underperforming 2012 gains of about 9 percent in the S&P 500 stock index and nearly 6.5 percent in crude oil. Other precious metals were down but off their session lows. Silver fell 0.8 percent to $29.18 an ounce. Palladium fell in line with gold, even though the release of Chinese data showed strong year-on-year growth in car sales in the world's largest auto market. Palladium was last down 1 percent on the day at $609.03 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.5 percent at $1,496.99 an ounce. 2:50 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1594.20 -10.30 -0.6 1578.50 1607.00 191,515 US Silver MAY 29.197 -0.217 -0.7 28.735 29.100 81 US Plat JUL 1499.20 -9.10 -0.6 1490.70 1513.10 7,334 US Pall JUN 613.65 -9.20 -1.5 609.00 624.65 5,181 Gold 1589.26 -15.62 -1.0 1580.30 1606.16 Silver 29.180 -0.240 -0.8 28.650 29.480 Platinum 1496.99 -6.79 -0.5 1493.93 1508.74 Palladium 609.03 -5.87 -1.0 611.25 623.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 213,204 156,615 192,768 19.79 1.16 US Silver 47,267 54,490 61,419 29.29 2.00 US Platinum 7,499 7,000 8,218 19 0.00 US Palladium 5,872 2,891 4,662 (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by David Gregorio)