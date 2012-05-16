* Gold lifts from 2012 lows as euro edges back into the
black
* COMEX futures touch lowest since July at $1,526.70
* Prices under pressure as Greek woes hurt risk appetite
* Silver sets longest string of losses since 2008
(Updates prices)
By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, May 16 Gold sank to a 2012 low on
Wednesday before paring losses in choppy trade, as traders were
torn between hope that France and Germany would work together to
keep the Euro zone intact and new signs of stress in the Greek
banking sector.
Bullion briefly crossed into bear market territory, down 20
percent from its record last September, as intensifying fears a
Greek exit from the euro zone would worsen the debt crisis
gripped financial markets earlier in the day.
Prices later recouped most of their losses following a
meeting between new French President Francois Hollande and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at which they pledged to forge a
joint approach for an EU summit next month. That eased concerns
of a spat that could worsen the euro zone crisis.
During the U.S. session, gold prices traded on either side
of parity amid a handful of mixed signals: data showing home
building and factory activity gained momentum last month; news
that the European Central Bank stopped funding operations for
some Greek banks because they had not been recapitalized; and
Federal Reserve minutes showing that several policymakers last
month were open to doing more to aid the recovery.
By day's end, U.S. stocks were marginally lower, the
dollar was marginally higher and gold little changed as
traders braced for the next twist in European financial drama.
"Negative market sentiment seems well entrenched and we may
see further downside in the price," BNP Paribas analyst
Anne-Laure Tremblay said. "In particular, we could see further
cross-asset liquidation if the probability of a Greek default
increases in the next weeks."
Spot gold slipped $4 or 0.3 percent to $1,539.86 an
ounce by 3.35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT), as Euro woes resurfaced. It
hit a session low of $1,527 -- the lowest since December. Gold's
stretch of losses are the longest since December.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery slid more
sharply, falling 1.2 percent or $18.5 an ounce at $1,538.86 and
hitting the lowest price for a most-active contract since July.
Silver prices continued to slide more quickly than
gold, dropping 2 percent, or 55 cents to $27.14 an ounce for an
eighth straight decline. That is its longest losing streak since
a 10-day decline that began in late August 2008, just before the
global financial crisis hit Wall Street.
Throughout the day traders were riveted to Greece, where
citizens were pulling euros out of banks for fear their country
may leave the euro zone. Anxiety grew after news the ECB had
stopped lending to some Greek banks, despite Merkel's efforts to
quell fears by committing to keep Greece in the union.
News overnight that big hedge fund investors, including John
Paulson, had not shed more gold holdings in the first quarter
failed to dispel the sense that gold was susceptible to further
losses, tethered to other industrial commodities and financial
markets that are once again in thrall to Europe.
"It's difficult to see a turnaround just yet. There will be
one, but I don't think this is the time, just when we are in the
eye of the storm," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"Clearly, with people staring into the abyss, it could
(fall) $50 or even $100 lower as it washes out. That is the
unpredictability of it all and as equities fall, as the Greeks
take money out of the banks and the banking sector collapses, I
suppose you'd have to be wary of further price falls just to
cover for losses in other markets," he said.
BIG BULLS HOLD
In a small positive for gold, billionaire fund manager John
Paulson held on to his stake in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, in the first quarter
of 2012, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
The prospect of improvement in physical demand for gold from
the Indian jeweler sector took a knock on Wednesday with the
drop in the rupee to a record low against the dollar,
driven by the widespread risk aversion.
Buying in India, the world's largest bullion consumer, has
emerged with the decline in the dollar-denominated gold price to
4-1/2 month lows this week, but local dealers have said the
weakness in the rupee could curb this.
"Definitely physical buying has gone up, although demand is
not overwhelming," said a dealer in Singapore.
"India did buy gold last night. They are not really in the
market yet today, but I am sure they will be buying."
The wedding season is underway in India and will taper off
by the end of the month. Gold jeweler is an essential part of
the dowry Indian parents give to their daughters at weddings.
Silver fell 2.1 percent to $27.10 an ounce, taking
eight-day losses to more than 13 percent, while gold has fallen
about 8 percent over the same period.
This has left the gold/silver ratio - the number of ounces
of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold - at 56.7, nearly the
highest since 2010. The higher the ratio, the greater the
outperformance of gold relative to silver.
Platinum ended almost unchanged at $1,427 an ounce,
on the verge of wiping out all of its gains for the year to
date. Palladium slid 0.7 percent to $589.22, having
fallen to its lowest since late November.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Leff in New
York; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)