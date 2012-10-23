* Gold hits lowest since Sept. 7 as S&P, commods tumble
* Bullion price breaks below 50-day moving average
* Deflation worry returns, optimism about Fed stimulus fades
* Coming up: US new home sales, Fed policy statement Wed.
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Gold fell more than 1 percent
on Tuesday to just above $1,700 an ounce, hit by economic
worries that also slammed equities and commodities and lifted
the dollar.
Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, broke below a key
technical support - the 50-day moving average - as U.S. equities
slid more than 1 percent on poor earnings from major
multinationals, which fed fears of a global economic slowdown.
Other commodities also fell broadly as worries over
the European economic crisis cut demand expectations. On Monday,
Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions, citing their limited
cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments.
"Gold is behaving like every other risk asset today. The
negative sentiment around the Moody's downgrades on Spain has
peeled back all risk markets," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities
portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital LP, which manages more
than $45 billion in assets.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,706.20 an ounce
by 2:31 p.m. EDT (1831 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $16.90 at $1,709.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
On gold options, uncertainty about the Nov. 6 U.S.
presidential election prompted investors to reduce bullish bets
and guard against further losses, said independent COMEX gold
options floor trader Jonathan Jossen.
Gold hit a 2012 high at $1,795.69 earlier this
month but it has not broken above $1,800.
Silver fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday to $31.69 an
ounce.
FED MEETING EYED
The Fed is due to issue its latest policy statement on
Wednesday. Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to
refrain from any additional easing ahead of the elections.
Market watchers said the economy appeared to be slowing
despite the latest bond-buying by the Fed to boost growth.
"It feels like deflation is now back in, and the
quantitative easing is not going to help out the economy," said
Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage
R.J. O'Brien.
In its last policy meeting in September, the Fed tied its
$40 billion-a-month bond-buying to U.S. jobs growth. While some
recent data have been encouraging, the jobless rate remains at a
relatively high 7.8 percent.
Signs of better physical demand, however, should limit
further losses, analysts said.
In India, historically the world's largest bullion consumer,
demand picked up as prices dipped ahead of a key festival season
that is seen as an auspicious time to buy gold.
Gold-backed exchange-traded funds also posted
an increase in holdings, with the bulk of those moving into the
world's largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust
Platinum group metals also fell sharply on Tuesday, tracking
copper's <0#HG:> heavy losses.
Platinum was down 2.1 percent at $1,568.25 an ounce,
while palladium dropped 4.3 percent to $592.72 an ounce
after breaking below major technical support at its 100-day
moving average.
2:31 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1709.40 -16.90 -1.0 1705.10 1731.20 130,088
US Silver DEC 31.793 -0.459 -1.4 31.650 32.500 32,856
US Plat JAN 1575.60 -36.60 -2.3 1573.70 1616.30 10,519
US Pall DEC 593.85 -28.80 -4.6 590.40 628.05 7,551
Gold 1706.20 -22.09 -1.3 1705.40 1729.99
Silver 31.690 -0.700 -2.2 31.660 32.460
Platinum 1568.25 -34.05 -2.1 1575.00 1608.50
Palladium 592.72 -26.88 -4.3 593.90 624.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 137,614 162,601 174,010 15.15 -0.33
US Silver 34,008 48,461 56,414 35 7.00
US Platinum 10,739 14,680 9,785 22.27 -0.08
US Palladium 7,615 3,925 4,796
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough in London;
Editing by David Gregorio)