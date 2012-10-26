* Financial markets await U.S. GDP data at 1230 GMT
By David Brough
LONDON, Oct 26 Gold fell on Friday, edging
closer to seven-week lows touched earlier this week as equities
came under pressure from disappointing earnings results, with
the focus on U.S. third-quarter growth data due later in the
day.
U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have edged
up to 1.9 percent in the last quarter, a Reuters poll showed,
from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.
Analysts said a stronger reading could boost appetite for
assets seen as higher risk, including commodities, and may fuel
expectations for higher inflation, potentially lifting gold,
which is often seen as a hedge against rising prices.
"We've seen recently a run of good U.S. data," Standard
Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said. "The risks are to the
upside in the gold price. If you have an increase in risk
appetite, you would have most metals moving up together, gold
included."
Spot gold was down 0.48 percent at $1,703.06 an ounce
at 1158 GMT, not far off Wednesday's seven-week low of
$1,698.39. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were
down $9.10 an ounce at $1,703.90.
World shares and commodities fell as lacklustre corporate
earnings reports undermined investor confidence before the
release of American growth data due out later on Friday.
Bullion rallied steadily to an 11-month peak above $1,795 an
ounce in early October, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
programme of purchasing mortgage-backed debt fuelling investment
in the metal. But momentum has stalled since then.
"We've got a general 'risk reduction' hitting the markets.
It's hitting equities on the back of earnings concerns since big
U.S. companies were not meeting earnings expectations,"
Fastmarkets' head of research Will Adams said.
Adams said investors could buy gold as a safe haven due to
uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election and the
"fiscal cliff", automatic spending cuts and tax rises which
threaten to send the country back into recession if Congress
fails to reach a deficit reduction deal by the end of the year.
Also speculation is growing that the Bank of Japan will
unveil further monetary stimulus at its policy meeting on Oct.
30 to help the export-focused economy through a global slowdown.
Ultra-low interest rates increase the appeal of gold, as it
carries no yield and investors rely on a rise in the underlying
price for a return on their investment.
FESTIVAL SEASON
Lower prices were expected to appeal to new buyers, with
dealers anticipating a pickup in demand from India before the
festive season peaks next month with Diwali.
Weddings also take place during this period, with gold
jewellery an essential part of bridal dowries from Indian
parents. The second half of November is an auspicious period for
weddings in India.
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues on the next direction of trade flag up
support at $1,698 an ounce, the seven-week low hit on Wednesday.
Below that, they identify potential support around $1,665 an
ounce, near where the metal's 100 and 200-day moving averages
currently converge.
AngloGold Ashanti said on Friday workers at its
West Wits operations in South Africa had returned to work after
a wildcat strike.
Commerzbank said in a daily market report that news that
gold miners were returning to work in South Africa after
stoppages would ensure a resumption of output.
"Threats by some gold mining companies to sack workers
striking illegally meanwhile seem to be taking effect, as most
of the workforce has returned to work in many of the mines
affected," it said. "It will still be some days, though, before
production can be resumed."
Further ahead, some dealers are looking into the possible
impact for the gold price if Republican challenger Mitt Romney
wins the Nov. 6 U.S. election.
"If Romney wins, the dollar could get a boost and the Fed's
easing policy might not continue," London-based bullion brokers
Sharps Pixley said in a market note.
Silver was down 1.09 percent at $31.72 an ounce,
while spot platinum was down 1.16 percent at $1,542.2 an
ounce and palladium fell 1.33 percent to $593.7 an ounce.
