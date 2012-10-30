* Traders focus on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
* U.S. financial markets still closed by Hurricane Sandy
* Indian gold importers buy on dips before festivals
* Rubber bullets fired at Amplats miners in South Africa
By David Brough
LONDON, Oct 30 Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as
stock markets rose and the dollar weakened, but moves were
limited as New York markets remained closed due to Hurricane
Sandy, and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later this week.
Gold took some support from strength in European shares,
which were boosted by well-received company reports from BP and
UBS, and the euro, after data showed the Spanish economy
contracted at a slightly slower rate than forecast in September.
Spot gold was at $1,710.61 at 1430 GMT, up 0.1
percent, while U.S. gold futures for December rose $2.50
to $1,711.20.
But the metal remains on course for its biggest monthly loss
since May as a boost from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary
stimulus plan - a potentially inflationary move which would also
maintain pressure on interest rates - petered out.
It hit an 11-month high above $1,795 in October after the
Fed's stimulus plan but retreated after failing to break $1,800.
As the extent of the programme has been linked to the health
of the jobs market, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report could
potentially influence its scope.
A Reuters poll shows the economy is expected to have added
125,000 jobs last month, though the unemployment rate is seen at
7.9 percent, against 7.8 percent the previous month.
Peter Fertig, a consultant with Quantitative Commodity
Research, said the stubbornly high rate of unemployment in the
United States suggested that monetary easing was not likely to
end soon, signalling well-supported gold prices.
"The level of unemployment is still at a level where the Fed
does not feel comfortable with it," he said.
The Bank of Japan boosted its monetary stimulus for the
second month in a row on Tuesday in response to intense
political pressure for action and mounting evidence that the
world's third-largest economy was on the cusp of
recession.
Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner said the Bank of Japan
decision was supporting the gold price even though the move had
been expected, as further monetary stimulus was seen as
generally supportive to gold.
Mitsubishi analyst Matthew Turner said focus was also
turning to next week's U.S. election. "The dollar might
strengthen regardless of the election result. Political
uncertainty would be reduced if there is a clear election
victory," Turner said.
SHOOTING AT AMPLATS MINE
Gold importers in India, historically the world's biggest
gold consumer, bought the metal ahead of festivals as local
prices held near two-month lows.
India's festival season peaks in November with Diwali, the
Hindu festival of lights. Weddings also take place at this time,
with gold jewellery part of the dowry daughters receive from
their parents.
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues on the next direction of trade flag up
support for gold at $1,703 an ounce.
ScotiaMocatta identified support for prices at $1,693, a key
retracement level in gold's move from its low of the year in May
to its October high. "Resistance is at $1,722," they added.
Platinum and palladium prices rose, bolstered by violence at
a major South African platinum mine.
South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at
striking Amplats miners who were protesting against a
union-brokered deal to end a six-week wildcat walkout at the top
platinum producer.
"If this situation worsens, platinum group metals prices
could move higher," Mitsubishi's Turner said.
Spot platinum was up 0.5 percent at $1,537.74 an
ounce, and palladium was up 0.6 percent at $589.50 an
ounce. Silver was up 0.6 percent at $31.94 an ounce.