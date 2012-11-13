* Palladium posts biggest daily gain in almost a year * Platinum market set to turn into deficit this year too * Gold flat as market eyes latest news on Greek aid * Coming up: U.S. retail sales, producer prices Wednesday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Nov 13 Platinum group metals (PGM) rose sharply on Tuesday after a bullish forecast that production outages earlier this year could create a supply deficit, while gold traded flat as investors awaited more clarifications on Greek aid by the euro zone. Palladium rose over 4.5 percent for its biggest one-day gain in almost a year, after PGM specialist and refiner Johnson Matthey said it expects palladium to record its biggest deficit since 2000 this year as mine supply and sales of Russian state stocks dwindle and auto demand climbs. Traders cited the closely watched report for PGM's gains. Johnson Matthey also expects the platinum market to turn to a deficit in 2012 from last year's surplus on lingering supply fears in South Africa, which accounts for 70 percent of the world's supply. "I saw active traders come in to the gold/platinum spread. They were buying two April platinum contracts and selling one April gold, thinking the spread will start to narrow again," said Phillip Streible, a senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. The spread between gold and platinum is currently at $150 after it rose to a record $230 in August this year. The fact that the price of gold is trading above that of platinum is considered by most analysts as unusual as platinum is much more rare than gold. Palladium rose 4.6 percent to $633 an ounce by 2:29 p.m. EST (1929 GMT), while platinum was up 1.4 percent at $1,581.99 an ounce. Months of unrest in the South African mining sector have hit platinum production, which in turn slowed palladium and other PGM's output. Investors remain wary about platinum supplies after the most damaging strikes since the end of apartheid. South African production is expected to fall more than 12 percent this year to 4.25 million ounces, its lowest since 2001. Barclays strategists said in a note that the scope for further reduction appeared limited given the extent of the production losses and the pick-up in prices, but expectations for demand from Europe remained disappointing. GREECE, EURO ZONE EYED Gold held steady after Monday's drop, as the markets focused on a public clash between Greece's international lenders over how Athens can bring its debts down to a sustainable level. New developments on Greek aid could reignite fears that Europe's troubles could flare up anew, potentially boosting safe-haven buying in gold, analysts said. Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,725.94 an ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.10 at $1,724.80 an ounce, with trading volume slightly above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver, which is widely used by industries, rose 0.4 percent to $32.52 an ounce, tracking PGM's gains. 2:29 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1724.80 -6.10 -0.4 1717.60 1733.30 129,961 US Silver DEC 32.487 -0.035 -0.1 32.100 32.830 44,723 US Plat JAN 1586.40 19.90 1.3 1557.40 1595.00 11,628 US Pall DEC 636.60 28.55 4.7 602.10 637.80 7,572 Gold 1725.94 -1.80 -0.1 1718.60 1732.60 Silver 32.520 0.130 0.4 32.160 32.800 Platinum 1581.99 21.75 1.4 1558.25 1589.24 Palladium 633.00 28.03 4.6 606.00 634.97 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 151,542 149,890 177,286 15.43 -0.44 US Silver 54,576 41,873 55,951 24.38 0.44 US Platinum 11,884 8,893 9,465 19 0.16 US Palladium 8,321 3,457 4,495