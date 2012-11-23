* Spot gold breaks above 50 DMA first time in over month * Greek aid hopes, German business sentiment hit dollar * Heavy buying related to option expiration helps-traders * Coming up: U.S. Chicago Fed index Monday (Adds market details, graphic link, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Nov 23 Gold rose above $1,750 an ounce for the first time in five weeks on Friday, gaining 1.3 percent, as a drop in the dollar and options-related buying triggered a technical breakout. After trading slightly higher throughout early U.S. dealings, gold surged suddenly to above its 50-day moving average, a key technical resistance it had failed to breach in more than a month. Analysts said Friday's gains could lead to a test above the more formidable $1,800 level, which bullion has not seen since its rally to a record $1,920.30 in September 2011. (Gold above key moving averages: r.reuters.com/rez24t) "It's definitely a technical breakout above the 50-day moving average for the short term. If we break above $1,800, the next real significant resistance will be the prior all-time high near $1,900," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital. Bullion also tracked higher with U.S. equities as both markets posted sharp gains in abbreviated sessions after the Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. For the week, gold gained 2.3 percent after losing one percent last week. Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at $1,752.50 an ounce by 1:56 p.m. EST (1856 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $23.20 an ounce at $1,751.40. Trading volume, which included Thursday's brief electronic dealings, topped 200,000 lots at about 15 percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold out performed other commodities, which also benefited from a weaker dollar. The U.S. dollar index is down 1 percent on hopes for a Greek aid package and in reaction to a surprise improvement in German business sentiment. "The dollar here is just getting smacked so hard in a really thin market, so it's easy for gold and silver to break out of some key levels without a lot of resistance," said Matthew Schilling, commodities broker at futures brokerage RJ O'Brien. Silver rose 2.5 percent to $34.10 an ounce. Silver, which tends to be more volatile than gold, posted a weekly gain of 5.6 percent, more than doubled bullion's. OPTION EXPIRY, CONTRACT ROLLOVER EYED Strong buying related to next Tuesday's expiration of the popular December COMEX options also lifted gold. Heavy positioning of the $1,750 and $1,800 strikes in call options could increase volatility and lift prices, dealers said. Price volatility also tends to rise ahead of December's first-notice day next Friday, traders said. Rising open interest in COMEX gold futures suggested that investors are more inclined to own gold longer, as they switched their December contracts to February futures before first-notice day, said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets. Among other precious metals, platinum was up 2.2 percent at $1,614.70 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.2 percent to $662 an ounce. 1:56 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1751.40 23.20 1.3 1727.60 1755.00 153,370 US Silver DEC 34.116 0.766 2.3 33.235 34.160 39,517 US Plat JAN 1617.10 33.20 2.1 1573.40 1626.60 9,099 US Pall DEC 667.60 16.30 2.5 644.85 669.70 6,124 Gold 1752.50 23.45 1.4 1729.11 1754.10 Silver 34.100 0.820 2.5 33.280 34.130 Platinum 1614.70 35.30 2.2 1577.30 1620.25 Palladium 662.00 7.60 1.2 654.00 667.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 200,687 155,878 175,537 12.6 -0.22 US Silver 52,353 47,208 56,158 20.04 -0.05 US Platinum 9,373 8,699 9,482 17.93 -0.21 US Palladium 8,623 4,419 4,569 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough in London; Editing by John Wallace and Bob Burgdorfer)