* U.S. 'fiscal cliff' uncertain outcome boosts gold * SPDR Gold Trust at record high for second day * Palladium prices hit highest since mid September * Coming up: U.S. personal income, Chicago PMI Friday (Updates throughout, changes byline, dateline, previously LONDON) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Nov 29 Gold rose on Thursday, recovering in part from the previous session's slide, as better performance in equity markets and underlying uncertainties surrounding the U.S. fiscal crisis increased bullion's investment appeal. Silver and platinum group metals also climbed on hopes of better demand related to a U.S. budget deal. Palladium rose 1.5 percent to its highest in over two months as ongoing supply worries and technical buying extended the auto catalyst metal's rise to a third consecutive day. Bullion tracked the S&P equities index and crude oil higher, but trading was choppy after House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said there was no progress in "fiscal cliff" talks. "Gold is getting a boost because of the safety element due to the fiscal cliff. With gold's sell-off yesterday, it reached an attractive level for people to move a small amount of capital into gold," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,727.51 an ounce by 2:51 p.m. EST (2051 GMT), after it traded as low as $1,705.64 an ounce on Wednesday. U.S. COMEX futures for December delivery settled up $10.70 at $1,727.20 an ounce, with volume about 30 percent above its 250-day average. The implications of the $600 billion tax hikes and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff" are unclear for gold, analysts said. Protracted talks, which could heighten risk aversion, may lift gold prices if they trigger safe-haven buying amid economic uncertainty. In the short term, however, hopes for a quick resolution are benefiting gold as it keeps pace with stocks. On chart, gold is not trading below its key resistance of 50-day moving average at $1,738 an ounce, while recent lows between $1,703 and $1,705 should offer support, analysts said. Despite Wednesday's pullback, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, hit a record high for a second consecutive day, underlying buoyant investment interest. SILVER, PALLADIUM HIGHER Quarterly results from a major U.S. jewellery retailer suggests demand for silver jewellery could come under pressure due to a slow global economic recovery. Jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co said on Thursday that in its third quarter it sold fewer silver jewellery items costing less than $500, its most profitable merchandise in the Americas market. The company also blamed high costs of precious metals and diamonds for weaker gross margins. Silver rose 1.6 percent to $34.27 an ounce. Among platinum group metals, platinum was up 0.4 percent to $1,609.49, while palladium climbed to its highest since mid September at $689 an ounce. It was last traded up 1.7 percent at $684.22 an ounce. Traders said that strong technical buying lifted palladium, which is used mostly in making automotive catalytic converters that clean exhaust fumes in cars. Supply worries due to mine violence in South Africa and dwindling Russian state stocks also boosted the metal, analysts said. 2:50 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1727.20 10.70 0.6 1717.70 1729.00 58,891 US Silver DEC 34.348 0.664 2.0 33.535 34.395 14,775 US Plat JAN 1619.50 7.80 0.5 1605.00 1625.80 7,894 US Pall DEC 685.20 12.05 1.8 666.75 689.80 2,759 Gold 1727.51 8.20 0.5 1718.55 1728.10 Silver 34.270 0.540 1.6 33.560 34.380 Platinum 1609.49 6.24 0.4 1605.25 1621.75 Palladium 684.22 11.72 1.7 670.75 689.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 229,559 181,149 173,882 12.73 -0.50 US Silver 72,627 57,012 52,416 21.19 0.16 US Platinum 8,415 8,677 8,885 17.91 -0.03 US Palladium 9,384 5,273 4,663 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough)