* Technical momentum takes gold to lowest since Nov. 6
* Worries over U.S. fiscal cliff keep buyers wary
* Firm rupee aids Indian gold buying
(Updates prices)
By David Brough
LONDON, Dec 4 Gold fell to its lowest in nearly
a month on Tuesday on technically driven selling after prices
broke below key support levels, with oil prices also drifting
lower as investors worried about stalled U.S. budget talks.
Gold broke below $1,710 an ounce and subsequently $1,705 in
Asian trade, chart levels it had held since early November,
which triggered stop-loss selling, traders said. It bounced off
support at $1,698 an ounce to return to its lower support level.
Spot gold was down 0.67 percent at $1,703.31 at 1300
GMT, while most-active U.S. futures contract were down
0.94 percent at $1,705.00, having earlier dropped as much as 1.3
percent to a near one-month low of $1,698.50.
"Gold is off with some other risk assets such as
commodities," Peter Fertig, a consultant with Quantitative
Commodity Research, said. "Some investors are taking a 'risk
off' approach, and this led to some technical stops, which
triggered further selling."
Brent crude oil slipped towards $110 a barrel as weak
manufacturing data and protracted negotiations over the
so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" fanned concerns about the health
of the global economy and the prospects for energy demand.
The fiscal cliff, $600 billion of U.S. tax hikes and
spending cuts to kick off in early 2013, threatens to push the
world's biggest economy into a recession. Its impact on gold is
as yet uncertain, leaving investors wary of taking positions.
Gold failed to benefit from gains in other markets, with
European shares edging higher and the euro holding in positive
territory after earlier hitting a six-week high against the
dollar.
"Gold is finding it difficult to convince the masses that it
should...be benefiting from the uncertainty and rising concerns
surrounding U.S. fiscal cliff negotiations rather than being
weighed down by the negative sentiment," UBS said in a note.
"As a result, trading the yellow metal and taking positions
ahead of key policy decisions - with the FOMC meeting next week
and the ongoing negotiation on the fiscal cliff - has become
increasingly difficult. Given the lack of clarity on gold's next
direction, many have chosen to stay on the sidelines."
Gold investors will focus on the outlook for U.S. non-farm
payrolls data on Friday, due to the link between job creation
and monetary policy. A dearth of new jobs could mean that the
current ultra-loose monetary policy will continue for longer.
"There will probably be less job creation in areas hit by
Hurricane Sandy, and that could have a significant impact on
gold," Fertig said.
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
From a technical perspective, gold is finding good support
at its mid-November low at $1,705, backed up by a key
retracement of its November recovery at $1,703 an ounce. Below
that, its 100-day moving average provides further support at
$1,698 an ounce, dealers said.
"Gold spot is playing with the key graphic support zone at
$1,703.... the 61.8 percent retracement of its November
recovery, as well as the lows of early to mid-November," Societe
Generale said in a note. "The 100-day moving average strengthens
the support region of $1,703/$1,700."
A recent drop in rupee-priced gold due to a stronger local
currency has attracted buyers in India, while physical demand in
the rest of Asia remained lacklustre.
Russian gold companies increased production by 5.2 percent
in the first 10 months of 2012 compared to the same period of
last year, the industry lobby said on Tuesday.
Spot silver was down 1.37 percent at $33.15 an ounce.
Spot platinum dropped to a one-week low of $1,585.20
an ounce before recovering to $1,592, down 0.55 percent. Spot
palladium, which has risen for the past five weeks, fell
1 percent to $678.97.
(Editing by Jan Harvey and William Hardy)