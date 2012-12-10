* Uncertainty over US budge talk, euro zone debt crisis weigh * Investors eye Fed policy meeting on Dec 11-12 for direction * Paulson & Co had mixed Nov. performance, cites weaker gold * Coming up: U.S. international trade, wholesale data Tuesday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Dec 10 Gold rose for a third session on Monday as investors were uncertain about the U.S. budget crisis and hopeful that the Federal Reserve will unveil new economic stimulus this week. Growing unease about Europe boosted safe-haven bids for bullion after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign once the 2013 budget is approved. Investors also bought more gold ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to announce monthly bond purchases of $45 billion, on top of the $40 billion in mortgage-backed security purchases it announced in September. Also underpinning gold was a lack of apparent progress in U.S. budget talks. U .S. President Barack Obama d id not provide additional details after the White House and Re publican House Speaker John Boehner's office held more negotiations on Monday in a bid to break the "fiscal cliff" stalemate. Analysts said safe havens such as gold and silver could sell off in the near term if a budget deal is clinched. "Although markets are taking the lack of progress thus far with an impressive degree of complacency, we wonder when a potential breaking point will be reached," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone. "As a result, we would be cautious on gold and silver here." Spot gold rose 0. 4 percent to $1,71 1 . 4 0 an ounce by 2 : 5 9 p . m. EST (19 59 GMT), r ebounding from a one-month low hit on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November. Gold has gained almost 2 percent in the last three sessions, as Friday's e ncouraging U.S. payrolls data did not change a view that the Fed would continue to use monetary stimulus to boost the ailing economy, lifting gold's inflation-hedge appeal. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $8.90 a t $1,714.40 an ounce, w ith t rading volume v ery light at about 55 percent b elow its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. PAULSON & CO HAD MIXED NOVEMBER The gold market largely ignored news that high-profile hedge fund manager John Paulson told his clients on Friday evening that his funds experienced mixed returns in November with softer gold prices weighing on some portfolios. Late Friday's CFTC data also showed hedge fund and money managers cut their bullish bets on U.S. gold last week to the lowest level since late August. O ther precious metals with a stronger industrial demand component outperformed gold, as China's data showed the country's industrial output and retail sales rose in November at their fastest annual pace in eight months, even though its exports growth slowed sharply. S ilver was up 0. 6 percent at $33. 19 an ounce. Platinum climbed 1.3 percent to $1,61 6. 50, while palladium gained 0. 6 p ercent to $697. 2:59 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1714.40 8.90 0.5 1703.30 1718.80 76,246 US Silver MAR 33.377 0.246 0.7 33.090 33.495 22,474 US Plat JAN 1623.30 16.30 1.0 1607.70 1629.20 9,381 US Pall MAR 704.75 6.75 1.0 695.25 706.00 3,777 Gold 1711.40 7.36 0.4 1703.33 1717.20 Silver 33.190 0.200 0.6 33.080 33.400 Platinum 1616.50 21.50 1.3 1609.20 1625.00 Palladium 697.00 4.00 0.6 697.00 702.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 79,160 186,657 174,718 13.72 0.34 US Silver 23,791 59,215 52,736 20.3 -1.36 US Platinum 11,238 8,432 8,819 16.81 0.38 US Palladium 3,787 6,073 4,758 (Additional reporting by David Brough in London)